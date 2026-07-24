Toy Story 5 North America Box Office: Set To Beat ET The Extra-Terrestrial ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Toy Story 5 wins over Toy Story 4 at the North American box office, becoming the franchise’s top grosser. It is now aiming for generational releases, and the very next target is Steven Spielberg’s iconic movie ET the Extra-Terrestrial’s lifetime total at the North American box office. It is climbing the all-time domestic box office charts swiftly, owing to its strong run. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has it collected at the domestic box office?

The Pixar animation is still performing strongly at the box office in North America. It collected a solid $2.1 million on its 5th Wednesday, showcasing its smooth legs at the domestic box office. The film declined just 24.1% from last Wednesday at the North American box office, and after 34 days, the total collection is $436.7 million.

Toy Story 5 is set to beat ET the Extra-Terrestrial

ET the Extra-Terrestrial is one of the most memorable movies ever made in Hollywood. Directed by Steven Spielberg, it was added to the United States National Film Registry of the Library of Congress. It collected $439.4 million at the North American box office in its lifetime, including the re-releases. Toy Story 5 is less than $5 million away from beating this iconic Hollywood film by Steven Spielberg at the domestic box office. This will put the Pixar animation into the elite group of movies. The movie will surpass many Hollywood blockbusters domestically, as it is on track to earn between $470 million and $500 million in its domestic run.

Less than $50 million away from the $1 billion mark worldwide

According to updated numbers on Box Office Mojo, Toy Story 5 is crossing the $1 billion milestone worldwide in its 6th weekend. It is going to be the highest-grossing animation of the year worldwide. Internationally, the total collection of the movie is $527.6 million, and in addition to the latest domestic cume, the worldwide total hits $964.4 million. It is less than $50 million away from hitting the $1 billion milestone worldwide.

Box office summary of Toy Story 5

Domestic – $436.7 million

International – $527.6 million

Worldwide – $964.3 million

Toy Story 5 was released in the theaters on June 19.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Evil Dead Burn Worldwide Box Office: Can It Beat Evil Dead With Less Than $50M Left To Earn?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News