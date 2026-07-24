Minions & Monsters Worldwide Box Office: Set To Beat Jurassic Park Franchise’s Lowest-Grossing Movie( Photo Credit – YouTube )

The latest Minions movie, Minions & Monsters, is also showing strong legs at the box office in North America. It might be performing weakly at the box office, but the movie is beating some of the iconic movies at the worldwide box office. It is now headed for the global total of one of the Jurassic Park movies. It is the lowest-grossing entry in the popular franchise. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has it collected so far at the domestic box office?

Minions 3 collected just $2.3 million on its 4th Wednesday at the domestic box office, which is again one of the lowest in the entire franchise. However, it is showing better hold at the North American box office, declining just 27.8% from last Wednesday. The film has registered the second-lowest 4th Wednesday in the Despicable Me/Minions franchises. In twenty days, Minions 3 has hit the $143.9 million cume at the domestic box office.

Minions 3 is edging closer to the $400 million milestone worldwide

According to Box Office Mojo, Minions & Monsters is edging closer to the $400 million milestone at the worldwide box office. It will cross that mark during this weekend. Internationally, it has surpassed $200 million, and the current total stands at $222.06 million. Adding this to its latest domestic collection, the movie’s worldwide total is $365.9 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $143.9 million

International – $222.0 million

Worldwide – $365.9 million

Inches away from Jurassic Park III’s global haul

Jurassic Park III is the third film in the original Jurassic Park trilogy created by Steven Spielberg and the only one not directed by him. Joe Johnston directed it, and it was the lowest-grossing film in the entire Jurassic Park franchise, including the Jurassic World films. The film starring Sam Neill collected $368.8 million at the box office worldwide.

Minions & Monsters is less than $5 million away from the global haul of the lowest-grossing Jurassic Park movie, Jurassic Park III. The highest-grossing film in the Jurassic Park franchise is 2015’s Jurassic World, with its $1.7 billion global total, and beating that is impossible for Minions 3. Minions & Monsters was released on July 1.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Evil Dead Burn Worldwide Box Office: Can It Beat Evil Dead With Less Than $50M Left To Earn?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News