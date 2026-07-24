Dhamaal 4 Worldwide Box Office Day 14: All Set To Surpass Welcome To The Jungle

Dhamaal 4, starring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and Jaaved Jaaferi, had a good second week at the worldwide box office with 56.91 crore coming in. With no major competition, the family entertainer had a free run during week 2. The only notable challenge came from The Odyssey, which dented its screen/show count. Otherwise, the film enjoyed an almost uninterrupted run. Overall, it did a business of 190 crore+ and is ready to overtake Welcome To The Jungle. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 14!

How much did Dhamaal 4 earn at the worldwide box office in 14 days?

The adventure-comedy scored 2.42 crore gross (2.05 crore net) on its second Thursday, day 14, in India. Overseas, it grossed 25 lakh. So, it grossed 2.67 crore globally on Thursday. Overall, the film has earned 169.13 crore gross (143.33 crore net) at the Indian box office, while overseas, it has grossed 23.95 crore so far. Combining both, the worldwide box office collection is 193.08 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 143.33 crore

India gross – 169.13 crore

Overseas gross – 23.95 crore

Worldwide gross – 193.08 crore

Ready to overtake Welcome To The Jungle

With 193.08 crore, Dhamaal 4 is currently the 5th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. To claim the 4th spot, it must surpass Welcome To The Jungle (195.45 crore), which is just 2.37 crore away. Although Welcome To The Jungle is running in theaters, the quantum of business is low, and the Dhamaal movie will easily overtake it today (day 15) or tomorrow (day 16) to grab the 4th spot.

Take a look at Bollywood’s top 10 grossers of 2026 globally (gross):

Dhurandhar 2 – 1850.85 crore Border 2 – 485.3 crore Bhooth Bangla – 292.64 crore Welcome To The Jungle – 195.45 crore Dhamaal 4 – 193.08 crore (14 days) Cocktail 2 – 166.26 crore O’Romeo – 123.1 crore Alpha – 98.63 crore Main Vaapas Aaunga – 97.86 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai – 87.78 crore

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Check out the day-wise worldwide collection breakdown of Dhamaal 4.

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