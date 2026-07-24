Khushalii Kumar Is Quietly Building An Identity Beyond Her Family Legacy ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Khushalii Kumar has quietly been building her filmography through projects that stand on their own merit rather than the weight of her surname. Over the last few years, she has gravitated towards content-driven films, independent productions, and emerging filmmakers, steadily carving a space for herself as an actor.

Her appearance in India’s highest-rated OTT show Sapne Vs Everyone 2 came as a surprise to many, with the performance earning appreciation for its sincerity and offering audiences a different side of the actor. The project also reflected her willingness to step beyond conventional commercial spaces in favor of stories with a strong narrative focus.

Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi Adds Another Performance-Driven Project

That approach continues with Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi, a comedy directed by Akash Aditya Lamba and backed by an independent production house. The film sees Khushalii sharing screen space with seasoned actors Mahesh Manjrekar and Piyush Mishra, a collaboration that reflects her conscious choice of working alongside critically acclaimed actors while adding another performance-led project to her growing body of work.

Interestingly, her choices come at a time when content-first films are finding increasing acceptance among audiences. Rather than following a predictable trajectory, Khushalii’s filmography has gradually expanded across genres, from the thriller Dhokha: Round D Corner alongside R. Madhavan and the rooted drama Dedh Bigha Zameen with Pratik Gandhi, to the much-discussed series Sapne Vs Everyone and now comedy

Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi adds another distinct chapter to Khushalii’s evolving filmography, as she continues to explore diverse genres and performance-driven stories. The film is now running in cinemas.

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