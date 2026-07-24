Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana ( Photo Credit – Prime Focus Studios )

Prime Focus Studios today announced that Sony Pictures will handle global distribution outside of India for Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana, the landmark cinematic adaptation of one of humanity’s oldest and most influential epic narratives. The fantasy action-adventure saga is produced by Prime Focus Studios and Namit Malhotra.

Ramayana: An Epic Reimagined For A Global Audience

For millions of people around the world, the Ramayana is more than a story, tradition, or written account; it is a living legacy passed from one generation to the next. For thousands of years, the epic remains a source of inspiration through its timeless themes of duty, courage, compassion, sacrifice, and righteousness, shaping literature, art, and culture across civilizations. Now, through an unprecedented cinematic undertaking, Ramayana is reimagined on a momentous scale for audiences around the world.

Ramayana Cast & Crew

Ramayana stars South Asian megastars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi and is helmed by critically acclaimed director Nitesh Tiwari. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana brings together one of the most accomplished international filmmaking teams ever assembled. The production features music by Academy Award winners Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman; action choreography by Terry Notary and Guy Norris; production design by Ramsey Avery and Ravi Bansal; as well as thousands of artists, designers, and craftspeople from around the globe. The film is produced by visionary filmmaker and entrepreneur Namit Malhotra through Prime Focus Studios.

Conceived from the outset for audiences across cultures and continents, Ramayana will be released internationally in multiple languages, including a premium English-language version.

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