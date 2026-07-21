Namit Malhotra Expresses Gratitude For Ramayana (Photo Credit: Instagram/X)

Nitesh Twiari’s Ramayana remains one of the most talked-about upcoming films in Indian cinema. Planned as a two-part epic, the project has been making headlines ever since its cast’s first visuals were unveiled. Recently, the makers organized Pratham Sankalp, a special event in Delhi that gave fans another glimpse into the ambitious project.

Namit Malhotra Shares Heartfelt Statement At Ramayana Pratham Sankalp Event

During the event, producer Namit Malhotra spoke about the journey of bringing Ramayana to the big screen and thanked those who have supported the project. He expressed his sincere thanks to everyone who has supported the project.

The makers took to their social media to share a video of producer Namit Malhotra expressing his heartfelt gratitude. He also spoke about his unwavering conviction and belief in bringing this monumental project to life. During his speech he was quoted as saying, “I will go to any extent for Ramayana and Hindustan.”

About Ramyana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana brings together a star-studded cast led by Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita. Yash will be seen playing Ravana, while Sunny Deol steps into the role of Hanuman. Ravi Dubey has been cast as Lakshman.

Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in association with 8-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the two-part epic will release in IMAX worldwide, Part 1 in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027.

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