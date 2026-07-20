Hema Malini Indian Idol ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

The upcoming episode of Indian Idol promises to be a memorable one as veteran actress Hema Malini revisits one of the most iconic songs of her career, ‘Kisi Shayar Ki Ghazal’ from Dream Girl. Moved by contestant Tanishk’s soulful performance, the legendary actress shared fascinating memories from the making of the evergreen classic and revealed the untold story behind how the title ‘Dream Girl’ became synonymous with her forever.

Hema Malini Recalls Filming The Iconic Dream Girl Song

Recalling the making of the timeless song, Hema Malini said, “Mujhe yaad hai jab shooting hui thi, 5–6 din tak uski shooting hui thi kyunki alag-alag costume mein mujhe aana tha. Yeh film meri mummy ne produce ki thi aur Pramod Chakravorty ji ne direct ki thi. And this picture has nothing to do with Dream Girl naam, woh alag story hai. But then they wanted to name the movie, kya naam rakhe movie ka? And then they decided Dream Girl.

The story is a little bit based on me more than the main other characters, so it was suitable for that. Camera angles ke liye Murthy ji the. He was very famous. He was working with Guru Dutt ji. Set par sabki sirf ek hi koshish thi ki yeh gaana sabse behtareen bane. Mujhe bilkul andaza nahi tha ki yeh gaana itna famous ho jayega ki aaj bhi bachche iss par perform karte hain aur aap sab log ise enjoy karte hain. I am really thankful to all those people who worked so hard at that time ye gaane ko picturize karne mein.”

The Story Behind The Hema Malini’s Iconic Dream Girl Title

Curious about the iconic title, host Aditya Narayan asked Hema Malini how the film eventually came to be called Dream Girl. In response, the actress shared a heartwarming anecdote from the release of her debut film, revealing that the title had become associated with her long before the film of the same name was made.

Sharing the untold story, Hema Malini revealed, “Sab log sochte hain ki mera naam Dream Girl issi film ki wajah se pada, which is absolutely not right. Jab meri pehli film Sapno Ka Saudagar release hone wali thi, toh mere producer ji ne bola, ‘Main aapko poora Mumbai darshan karata hoon aur picture bhi release hone wali hai. Iska publicity dikhata hoon aapko.’

Aur main bahut khush ho gayi thi. Mummy aur main, mera bhai, sab log gaadi mein the. Har jagah poora Mumbai dekh rahe the. Toh gaana laga hua tha, Dream Girl Coming, aisa likha hua tha. Toh main pareshan ho gayi thi kyunki usmein mera naam hi nahi tha. Main bahut udaas ho gayi thi. Tab unhone mujhse kaha, ‘Hamesha aapke saath yehi naam rehne wala hai. Nobody can take it away. You’ll be introduced into the film industry as Dream Girl.’ Wahi se mujhe yeh naam mila. Dheere dheere jitni filmein main karti gayi, yeh naam aur bhi popular hota gaya. Baad mein meri mummy aur film ke makers ne milkar meri film ka naam bhi Dream Girl rakh diya.”

Adding to the conversation, Shreya Ghoshal remarked that it was this very identity that eventually inspired the title of the film. Smiling, Hema Malini agreed and shared that as her popularity continued to soar with every film, the name Dream Girl became even stronger, making it the perfect title for the film.

Filled with nostalgia, untold stories, and cherished memories, Hema Malini’s conversation offers viewers a rare glimpse into the origin of one of Indian cinema’s most iconic titles, celebrating the legacy of the actress who has remained Bollywood’s eternal Dream Girl across generations.

Indian Idol will be airing every Saturday and Sunday on Sony Entertainment Television and streaming on Sony LIV.

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