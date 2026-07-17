Saif Ali Khan Opens About His Character In Haiwaan (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Haiwaan is one of the upcoming Bollywood releases that has been generating curiosity among moviegoers. The film reunites Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan after years. Directed by Priyadarshan, the psychological crime thriller is scheduled to arrive in theaters on September 11.

The makers have already offered a glimpse of the characters through posters, and Saif will be seen playing a visually disabled character in an action avatar. The actor has described his role as ‘blind samurai,’ calling it one of the most amazing roles he’s done.

Saif Ali Khan On His Character In Haiwaan & Working WIth Priyadarshan

In a recent interview, Saif Ali Khan was quoted saying, “It’s one of the most amazing roles I’ve been offered because it’s such a sympathetic character. In my head, I get to play an Indian version of a blind samurai. How cool is that? He’s blind, but he’s specially abled. He can somehow sense things, fight, catch a ball, and protect a young girl. It was fascinating to find the physicality of that without making it look exaggerated.”

Talking about working with Priyadarshan, he said, “It was something completely new for me. More importantly, it’s a character written for the audience to genuinely feel for, which I haven’t really had much of, for whatever reason. I’m really happy I got this role. Working with Priyadarshan sir was amazing. It reminded me of Clint Eastwood. Very economical and absolutely sure of what he wanted. We rarely did more than one take. I like doing a few takes, but you adapt to whoever you’re working with. It was interesting to be completely ready for that very first take, and somehow it really worked.”

About Haiwaan

Haiwaan is directed by Priyadarshan, the filmmaker behind several popular films across genres. The upcoming film marks another collaboration between the veteran director and Akshay Kumar, while also bringing Saif Ali Khan on board in a key role.

The film stars Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in the lead, alongside Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher in important roles. Backed by KVN Productions and Thespian Films, Haiwaan is produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn.

With Priyadarshan at the helm and a cast led by Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, Haiwaan has already emerged as one of the notable Bollywood releases on the 2026 calendar. The film is scheduled to arrive in theaters worldwide on September 11, 2026.

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