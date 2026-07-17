The Uprising Trailer Review: Andrew Garfield Surprises With His Angry Act In This Trailer (Photo Credit: YouTube)

For The Uprising, Andrew Garfield has travelled back in time to the 14th century. Directed by Paul Greengrass, the filmmaker is popular for the film Jason Bourne. The film will narrate the story of England’s most defining revolts led by a farmer in medieval England. Garfield, who plays the farmer, has us convinced with his role right from the film’s first trailer.

The Uprising Trailer

In the opening shot of the trailer, Andrew Garfield is seen plowing a field. We hear his voice in the background, saying, “I’m no soldier. I’m no priest. I’m just a farmer.” We soon learn that he plays Wat Tyler, a farmer-turned-rebel who led the Peasants’ Revolt of 1381 against King Richard II.

The trailer highlights the struggles that the common people of London face as they pay brutal taxes. “We are forced to work beyond what our souls can take,” says Garfield as Wat Tyler, with pain in his voice. The King’s men not only force the people to pay brutal taxes but also subject them to inhuman treatment.

Unable to put up with the tyranny, Garfield raises his voice in anger. This angers the King and his people, setting the path for a massive revolt that will go down in history.

We then see Garfield leading the revolution and creating a rebel army of at least 10000 people. The rebellion gets brutal with a bloodbath, but there is no backing down.

Decoding The Trailer

First of all, it is Andrew Garfield in a serious and very angry role. The actor, known for his charming and goofy roles, will be seen in a very different character. The actor has been nominated for the Oscars twice; maybe this is the time he goes beyond a nomination. He plays a real-life character based in the 14th century, and if that has not convinced you to be excited for the film, then don’t worry, there is more.

Historical epics based on true stories are made for true theatrical experiences. This one also boasts an epic scale, especially when the rebel army challenges the Crown. The trailer also reflects on the pain of the ordinary person and what prompts them to rebellion.

The trailer suggests the film aims to deliver an honest retelling of the revolt that reshaped England’s history. The grounded production design, bleak atmosphere, and period setting make the world feel authentic rather than overly stylised. If the film can match the scale and emotion promised by the trailer, The Uprising could be one of Andrew Garfield’s most compelling performances in recent years.

Watch the trailer here:

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