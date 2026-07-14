Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Film Expected To Cross No Way Home On Opening Day in India ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Actors Tom Holland and Zendaya have quite an interesting month going on. In the second half of July, they have not one but two highly anticipated Hollywood releases worldwide. The first is The Odyssey on July 17, and then is Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 30. While The Odyssey is heading for a grand opening day in India, we are here to take a look at where Brand New Day stands.

About No Way Home Box Office

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated superhero films of the season. This especially came after a record-breaking run of the 2021 film No Way Home.

Spider-Man: No Way Home was released in theatres in December 2021. It was a time when the country was still dealing with COVID-19-related restrictions. Even as Omicron cases were on the rise, No Way Home surprised everyone with its earth-shattering opening day collections. The film collected a net of 32.67 crore on day 1 in India. It became the second-highest Hollywood opener in India. It was only second to Avengers: Endgame.

So, the question is, will Brand New Day be able to beat No Way Home’s opening day collection?

Brand New Day Box Office Prediction

One of the reasons No Way Home performed well at the box office was the curiosity surrounding the film’s cast. Ahead of the release, there were strong rumours that the film would bring together actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who have played Spider-Man in their respective films. The possibility of a union among all three Spider-Men from different universes was an exciting thought for fans. This curiosity, coupled with loyalty to the franchise, led to 1 crore tickets being sold in India on day 1.

While Brand New Day does not have more than one Spider-Man, it does have Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner.

Overall, Brand New Day is expected to open at over 40 crore in India, beating No Way Home. The film has a strong interest within the desi market. Owing to this, the film is also releasing in India a day before its worldwide release on July 31.

Is Brand New Day Still Exciting for Fans?

The upcoming film is a continuation of No Way Home. The film ended with the world forgetting that Peter Parker is Spider-Man. None of his friends remembers who he is, including his girlfriend, MJ, played by Zendaya. So there’s curiosity about how Peter Parker reunites with the people he loves while fighting the bad guys.

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Additionally, Tom Holland’s recent appearance in Mumbai to promote The Odyssey reflected people’s love for the friendly neighborhood superhero. The city was filled with banners welcoming Spider-Man, and many fans assembled on the streets imitating Spider-Man.

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