Evil Dead Burn Worldwide Box Office: Earns Back Its Budget In Just 3 Days (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Evil Dead Burn is the new release in town, after impressive horror movies like Obsession and Backrooms. However, it did not have an excellent opening weekend and might not replicate its box office success. The latest Evil Dead movie had a modest budget, and despite scoring the lowest debut weekend in the rebooted franchise, it has already recouped its cost in its opening weekend. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie fell short of projections at the North American box office. It has received mixed reviews, and the word of mouth is quite weak. Therefore, fighting against big-budget family movies is hard, but the genre has attracted more fans over the past few years thanks to such great content.

Evil Dead Burn at the worldwide box office

According to the updated numbers on Box Office Mojo, Evil Dead Burn collected $13.7 million in its three-day opening weekend at the North American box office. The movie’s weekend actuals for the overseas box office came much lower than initially reported. It collected just $11.3 million on its 5-day opening weekend at the international box office. Adding the domestic and overseas grosses, the movie’s worldwide collection is $25.03 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $13.7 million

International – $11.3 million

Worldwide – $25.0 million

Evil Dead Burn recovers 100% of its budget in its opening weekend

According to media reports, Evil Dead Burn was made on a modest $20 million budget. It is a decent budget for a horror film, but twice that of Backrooms‘ $10 million production cost. Anyway, the latest Evil Dead movie has recouped the entire $20 million production cost and more.

It has raked in 25% more than its production budget and might soon reach the break-even point at the worldwide box office. It must earn $50 million worldwide to break even and become a box office success. The horror movie is already halfway there. It needs another $25 million to hit the break-even point. Evil Dead Burn was released on July 10.

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