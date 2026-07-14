Baby Do Die Do Box Office Day 11 Collection! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Huma Qureshi, Sikandar Kher, and Chunky Panday’s Baby Do Die Do opened to positive reviews, but hasn’t been able to drive footfalls to the ticket windows. Unfortunately, the crime comedy thriller is heading for a disastrous fate with only 17% budget recovery so far. Scroll below for the day 11 update!

Baby Do Die Do Box Office Collection Day 11

According to estimates, Baby Do Die Do collected just 13 lakh on day 11 at the Indian box office. It showcased a 41% drop compared to 22 lakh garnered last Friday. Competition from Dhamaal 4 has made the journey more challenging, while it was already battling against Welcome To The Jungle, Cocktail 2, and Main Vaapas Aaunga.

The total collection in India reaches 4.41 crore net after 11 days. Including taxes, the gross earnings currently stand at 5.20 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 3.43 crore

Day 8: 22 lakh

Day 9: 32 lakh

Day 10: 31 lakh

Day 11: 13 lakh

Total: 4.41 crore

Budget recovery is impossible!

Huma Qureshi’s Baby Do Die Do is reportedly made on a budget of 25 crore. Only 17% of the reported investment has been recovered in 11 days. With collections now dropping to the vicinity of 10 lakh on the second Monday, complete recovery looks out of reach. The makers will be suffering losses of over 20 crore, which is simply disappointing for a film that opened to positive reviews. Here’s hoping the crime comedy thriller redeems itself on the OTT platform.

Baby Do Die Do Box Office Day 11 Summary

Budget: 25 crore

India net: 4.41 crore

Budget recovery: 17%

India gross: 5.20 crore

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