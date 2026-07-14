Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 4( Photo Credit – T-Series )

Indra Kumar’s Dhamaal 4 is growing from strength to strength with every passing day. The adventure comedy starring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, and others has passed the Monday test with flying colors. It has also crossed the 75 crore mark in India. Scroll below for the day 4 update!

How much did it earn on the first Monday?

Dhamaal 4 remained the leading choice of the audience in the Hindi belt on its first Monday. According to the official figures, it added 8.91 crore net to the kitty on day 4. There’s no significant competition in the coming weeks, and it will make the most of the opportunity.

The cumulative total in India reaches 76.12 crore net, which is about 89.82 crore in gross earnings. Jaaved Jaaferi and Sanjay Mishra co-starrer has swiftly moved past the 75 crore mark. It is now aiming to beat O’Romeo (83.35 crore net) and emerge as the 6th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 15.50 crore

Day 2: 23.31 crore

Day 3: 28.40 crore

Day 4: 8.91 crore

Total: 76.12 crore

Ajay Devgn’s 7th highest-grossing film post-COVID

Dhamaal 4 has also surpassed Maidaan by a huge margin to become Ajay Devgn’s 7th highest post-COVID grosser at the Indian box office. It will beat De De Pyaar De 2 in the next two days and climb up the ladder.

Check out Ajay Devgn’s post-COVID releases at the Indian box office below:

Singham Again – 270.60 crore Drishyam 2 – 241 crore Raid 2 – 179.3 crore Shaitaan – 151 crore Bholaa – 90 crore De De Pyaar De 2 – 89.85 crore Dhamaal 4 – 76.12 crore Maidaan – 53 crore Son Of Sardaar 2 – 47.15 crore Runway 34 – 32 crore

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 4 Summary

India net: 76.12 crore

India gross: 89.82 crore

Check out the day-wise box office collection of Dhamaal 4 in India and worldwide here.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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