Box Office: Can Ranveer Singh Achieve What Prabhas Couldn’t Post A 1000 Crore Net Grosser With Pralay? ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Ranveer Singh made an epic comeback at the box office with the Dhurandhar franchise. While the first part exceeded expectations with its historic trending, the second part set a new benchmark by earning over 1100 crore net in India. Coming off such a juggernaut, Ranveer now gears up to start shooting for his next magnum opus, Pralay, which will carry the halo effect of Dhurandhar 2 and has the potential of scoring big.

Pralay shoot begins next month, expectations soar

The latest update on Pralay is that Ranveer will start shooting for the zombie thriller next month. The shoot will go on until Diwali, reports Variety. This update has surely got Ranveer fans as well as neutral movie buffs excited. The zombie thriller genre isn’t well explored in Indian cinema, but if it clicks with audiences, it can score big. But can it help the actor achieve what Prabhas couldn’t after a 1000 crore net grosser? Let’s discuss.

Can Ranveer Singh succeed where Prabhas fell short after a 1000 crore net grosser?

For those who don’t know, Baahubali 2 was the first 1000 crore net grosser at the Indian box office. So, Prabhas is the first Indian star to deliver the first 1000 crore net grosser. After Baahubali 2, he was seen in Saaho, on which huge expectations were pinned. With a budget of 350 crore, it underperformed, earning only 310.6 crore.

Since Baahubali 2 was an all-time blockbuster, Prabhas was expected to deliver a big money-spinner with Saaho, earning at least 400-500 crore at the Indian box office. However, the film failed to do so.

From Bollywood, Ranveer Singh became the first and only superstar to deliver a 1000 crore net grosser with Dhurandhar 2. With Pralay, he now aims to continue that momentum. Given the resurgence of Ranveer’s stardom, the film is expected to open strongly, and if it enjoys positive word-of-mouth, it could finish with a net collection of 400–500 crore or even higher. If that happens, Ranveer will achieve what Prabhas couldn’t: following up a 1000-crore net grosser with another film that crosses the 400–500-crore net mark in India.

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