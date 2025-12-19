Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and R Madhavan starrer De De Pyaar De 2 has concluded its box office run. The romantic comedy drama faced strong competition at the ticket windows. The word-of-mouth also remained mixed, which led to its early exit from theatres. Scroll below for the closing collection!

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection

According to the final update, De De Pyaar De 2 earned 89.85 crores net at the Indian box office. It witnessed a 35-day-long run in theatres. In its journey, Anshul Sharma’s directorial struggled due to congested ticket windows as there were multiple releases. It faced competition from Tere Ishk Mein, The Taj Story, and Mastiii 4, among other releases.

Ajay Devgn starrer concluded its box office journey as the 6th highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era. It could not beat Bholaa (90 crores) and enter the top 5, although the target was really close. Anshul Sharma’s film is also the 3rd highest-grossing romantic film of 2025. It is only behind Saiyaara (337.69 crores) and Tere Ishk Mein (118.17 crores) Including GST, the gross total concluded at 106.02 crores.

Check out the week-wise box office collection at the Indian box office (net earnings):

Week 1: 57.78 crores

Week 2: 25.42 crores

Week 3: 5.30 crores

Week 4: 1.18 crores

Week 5: 17 lakhs

Total: 89.85 crores

Box Office Verdict

The Bollywood romantic comedy sequel was made on a reported budget of 135 crores. In its lifetime, it recovered only 66.55% of the total investments. Unfortunately, with a deficit of 46.15 crores, Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Rakul Preet Singh’s film ended its theatrical run as a box office flop!

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Closing Collection

Budget: 135 crores

India net: 89.85 crores

Budget recovery: 66.55%

India gross: 106.02 crores

Overseas gross: 23.15 crores

Worldwide gross: 129.17 crores

Verdict: Flop

