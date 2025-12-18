The much-anticipated comedy sequel, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 arrived in theatres on December 12, 2025. It is facing strong competition from Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, which is leading to a drop in collections. Amid all the chaos, Anukalp Goswami’s directorial has emerged as the 2nd highest-grossing film of Kapil Sharma. Scroll below for the day 6 update!

Crosses the 10 crore mark in India

According to Sacnilk, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 garnered 85 lakhs on day 6. It witnessed a routine drop after the 1.10 crores earned on the discounted Tuesday. There’s a limited screen count due to the competition from Dhurandhar. The situation is only going to get tougher with the arrival of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri on December 25, 2025.

The overall box office collection in India has come to 10.10 crore net. Kapil Sharma’s comedy flick is made on a decent budget of 35 crores. It has only been able to recover 29% of the reported investments so far. There’s still a long way to go in order to achieve success in its lifetime.

Take a look at the revised day-wise box office collection (India net) below:

Day 1: 1.85 crores

Day 2: 2.50 crores

Day 3: 2.90 crores

Day 4: 90 lakhs

Day 5: 1.10 crores

Day 6: 85 lakhs

Total: 10.10 crores

Beats Firangi!

Before the completion of the first week, Kapil Sharma starrer has achieved one major feat. It has surpassed Firangi to rank as his second highest-grossing film of all time. Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon will continue to hold the #1 spot with its lifetime earnings of 49.38 crores.

Check out Kapil Sharma’s highest-grossing films at the Indian box office (net collection) below:

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon: 49.38 crores Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2: 10.10 crores (6 days) Firangi: 10 crores Zwigato: 1.84 crores

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Box Office Summary Day 6

Budget: 35 crores

India net: 10.10 crores

Budget recovery: 29%

India gross: 11.91 crores

