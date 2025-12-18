Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and team have gained massive success. Their spy action thriller, Dhurandhar, is a hit at the box office. It will soon emerge as the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. But do you know, in less than two weeks, Aditya Dhar‘s directorial has accumulated 35 records? Scroll below for the complete list!

Dhurandhar Box Office Triumph!

Made on a budget of 225 crores, Ranveer Singh led spy action thriller has amassed 454.20 crores in only 13 days of its theatrical run. With massive returns of 229.20 crores already in the kitty, Dhurandhar has emerged as a box office hit!

From the biggest opening ever for Ranveer Singh to emerging as the second highest-grossing adult film of all time in Indian cinema, Dhurandhar has 35 records in the kitty so far.

Here’s a complete list of Dhurandhar’s box office records:

Ranveer Singh’s highest opening day. 5th highest adult opening day in Indian cinema. 2nd highest opening for an ‘A’ rated film in Bollywood. 4th highest Bollywood opener of 2025. 2nd fastest 100 crore entrant in Bollywood in 2025 – 3 days (tie with Chhaava). 3rd biggest opening weekend of 2025 in Bollywood. Biggest opening week for Ranveer Singh (218 crores). 2nd best opening week of 2025 in Bollywood. Second-highest debut week for an adult film in Bollywood. The biggest 8th day for Bollywood/Hindi cinema (34.7 crores). Highest 9th day for Bollywood/Hindi cinema (53.7 crores). Highest 10th day for Bollywood/Hindi cinema (58.2 crores). Highest single-day collection of Ranveer Singh (58.20 crores on day 10) Highest second weekend of all time in Hindi cinema (146.60 crores). Biggest second Friday for Bollywood/ Hindi cinema. Biggest second Saturday for Bollywood/ Hindi cinema. Biggest second Sunday for Bollywood/ Hindi cinema. Highest second Monday of all time in Bollywood/ Hindi cinema. Highest second Tuesday of all time in Bollywood/ Hindi cinema. Highest second Wednesday of all time in Bollywood/ Hindi cinema. Biggest second week of all time in Bollywood/ Hindi cinema. Fastest 200 crore of 2025 in Bollywood. Fastest entry into the 300, 400, 500 crore club in 2025 in Bollywood. 7th fastest entry into the 300 crore club in Bollywood (all-time). 4th fastest entry into the 400 crore club in Bollywood (all-time). 2nd highest-grossing adult film in Indian cinema. Highest-grossing film of Ranveer Singh in India & worldwide. Highest-grossing film of Aditya Dhar in India & worldwide. 2nd highest overseas grosser of 2025 in Bollywood. 3rd highest Indian overseas grosser of 2025. Highest-grossing A-rated Indian film of 2025. 2nd highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. 9th highest Hindi grosser of all time. 2nd highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 at the worldwide box office. 12th highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time globally! 3rd highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 worldwide.

