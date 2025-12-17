Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan in key roles, has emerged as a massive success all over. While the performance in India is nothing short of historic, the overseas run is also setting new benchmarks, with an extraordinary hold on weekdays. In a recent development, the film has entered the 600 crore club at the worldwide box office and surpassed Prabhas’ Salaar on its 12th day.

How much did Dhurandhar earn at the worldwide box office in 12 days?

On the second Tuesday, day 12, the Bollywood spy action thriller did roaring business, grossing 37.87 crores domestically. In the overseas market, the film grossed a solid 9.5 crore. Overall, it earned a huge 47.37 crore gross globally yesterday, which is higher than day 11’s 44.36 crore gross. Such a trend on weekdays is incredible, hinting at a very long theatrical run.

Speaking about the total collection, Dhurandhar has earned a staggering 505.63 crore gross (428.5 crore net) in India. Overseas, it has earned 140 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 12-day worldwide box office stands at a huge 645.63 crore gross. With this, Ranveer Singh has witnessed his first 600 crore grosser.

Box office collection breakdown:

India net – 428.5 crores

India gross – 505.63 crores

Overseas gross – 140 crores

Worldwide gross – 645.63 crores

It’s now 2nd highest-grossing Indian adult film!

With 645.63 crores in the kitty, Dhurandhar has surpassed Salaar (609.61 crores) to become the second-highest-grossing Indian adult film at the worldwide box office. In its lifetime, the film has a strong chance of claiming the top spot by beating Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal (910.72 crores).

Take a look at the top 5 Indian adult grossers at the worldwide box office (gross collection):

Animal – 910.72 crores Dhurandhar – 645.63 crores Salaar – 609.61 crores Coolie – 516.81 crores Kabir Singh – 368.32 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Aamir Khan 2025 Box Office Report Card: Mr Perfectionist Bounces Back After 2022 Debacle With 100% Success Ratio!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News