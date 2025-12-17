Now You See Me: Now You Don’t is probably the weakest link in the trilogy, having crossed the $200 million milestone worldwide. The heist thriller is one of the top 20 highest-grossing films of 2025. But how far exactly is it from the global total of its predecessor, Now You See Me 2? Keep scrolling for the deets.

The third film takes place ten years after the events of the previous installment. Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the film reunites Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher, Lizzy Caplan, and Morgan Freeman, reprising their roles. The new cast includes Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, Ariana Greenblatt, and Rosamund Pike.

How much has Now You See Me 3 collected at the worldwide box office?

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t collected just $274k on this Monday at the box office in North America [via Box Office Mojo]. The film led by Jesse Eisenberg declined by 21.4% from last Monday. After thirty-two days of release, the heist thriller has amassed a domestic total of $59.6 million. It is performing better overseas and has accumulated over $154 million, bringing the worldwide collection to the $213.6 million mark.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $59.6 million

International – $154.0 million

Worldwide – $213.6 million

How much more does it need to beat Now You See Me 2?

Now You See Me 2, also known as Now You See Me: The Second Act, was released in 2016 and was directed by Jon M Chu. It is the second-highest-grossing film in the franchise and collected $334.89 million at the worldwide box office. Now You See Me 3 has not even crossed the $250 million milestone at the worldwide box office. It is still lagging behind by over $121 million, and thus it needs a 57% increase to surpass the global total of its predecessor.

Now You See Me 3 is underperforming at the box office compared to its predecessor and is expected to end its theatrical run at the bottom of the franchise. Now You See Me: Now You Don’t was released on November 14.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 Worldwide Box Office: On Track To Outgross This 2025 Sci-Fi Flick With 70% More Ratings!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News