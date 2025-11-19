Jon M Chu, the American film director known for his film Crazy Rich Asians, has carved a place for himself in Hollywood. His Wicked was released last year and became an instant hit with viewers and critics alike. Its sequel, Wicked: For Good, is also releasing this Friday, and the buzz around it is really wild. Ahead of his film’s release, we are ranking his top 5 grossers ever worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

According to The Numbers, he is the 67th top-grossing filmmaker worldwide, whose films have collectively earned over $2.19 billion. His films have earned more than the films by David Fincher, Matt Reeves, Quentin Tarantino, and Denis Villeneuve, among others. He has directed twelve films in his career, and they are all quite well-known among the viewers.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing films of Jon M Chu

5. Step Up 3D

Worldwide collection – $159.3 million

Step Up 2 the Streets is the third installment in the Step Up film series. Jon M Chu directed the return for the third installment, having directed its predecessor. Adam G Sevani and Alyson Stoner returned for the third film. It is the 5th highest-grossing film in Jon’s career.

4. Crazy Rich Asians

Worldwide collection – $239.3 million

It is a romantic comedy film that is regarded as a breakthrough movie in Jon M. Chu’s career. It became the highest-grossing romantic comedy of the 2010s. Crazy Rich Asians was a huge box office success and the 4th highest-grossing film in Jon’s career. It features Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, Lisa Lu, Awkwafina, Ken Jeong, and Michelle Yeoh in crucial roles.

3. Now You See Me 2

Worldwide collection – $334.9 million

Jon M Chu directed the second installment in the Now You See Me film series. Despite the mixed reviews, it was a commercial success, which led to its third film, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t. Jon M Chu did not direct the third film, which has been released and is currently running in theaters worldwide.

2. G.I. Joe: Retaliation

Worldwide collection – $375.7 million

It is a sci-fi action film released in 2013 and the second installment in the GI Joe franchise. The film has an ensemble cast comprising Lee Byung-hun, Ray Park, Jonathan Pryce, Channing Tatum, and Arnold Vosloo reprising their roles from the previous film, while Luke Bracey and Robert Baker take over the role of Cobra Commander, replacing Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and D. J. Cotrona, Adrianne Palicki, Ray Stevenson, Bruce Willis, and Dwayne Johnson making joining the main cast. It is the second-highest-grossing film in Jon M Chu’s career.

1. Wicked

Worldwide collection – $758.8 million

Wicked, released last year, became a critical and commercial hit. It collected $758.8 million worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing musical adaptation ever. Additionally, Ariana Grande‘s film also became the highest-grossing film in Jon M Chu’s career. However, it may not be for long, as Wicked: For Good has the potential to outgross its predecessor and earn the top rank in the director’s filmography.

About Wicked: For Good

Jon M Chu’s Wicked: For Good is tracking to earn more than $125 million at the domestic box office and over $190 million worldwide on its debut weekend. It is set to be released this Friday, November 21.

