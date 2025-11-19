Predator: Badlands is going after one of the most critically acclaimed films of this year at the box office in North America. The film is in its second week and has dropped from the top spot to #3 in the domestic box office rankings. Elle Fanning’s sci-fi flick is performing well at the cinemas and is expected to become the franchise’s topper soon worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Badlands debuted at the domestic box office with a $40.01 million collection, which is the biggest among films featuring the Predator. Within under seven days, it became the franchise’s highest-grossing film. At the worldwide box office, the film has crossed $100 million and is now aiming for its next target. Meanwhile, it has surpassed many popular Hollywood movies worldwide, despite having a bigger production cost and a renowned cast.

Predator: Badlands at the North American box office

Elle Fanning starrer Predator: Badlands’ collection dropped below the $1 million mark on its second Monday. According to Box Office Mojo’s report, Elle Fanning collected $913k at the domestic box office on its second Monday. The film declined by 73.7% from last Monday. The domestic total of the sci-fi flick reached $66.9 million cume.

Set to outgross One Battle After Another at the domestic box office soon

One Battle After Another is one of the highest-rated Hollywood films of the year. It received 94% on the Tomatometer and 85% on the Popcornmeter. The movie might be a critical success but a commercial failure. However, it is still running in theaters, but only for a short time.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s political thriller has collected $70.17 million at the domestic box office and is still performing well. It was released in September and accumulated this number over 52 days in North America. Predator: Badlands is less than $7 million away from surpassing the domestic total of One Battle After Another.

More about Predator: Badlands

The film is set in the future on a remote planet, where a young Predator, outcast from his clan, finds an unlikely ally in Thia and embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary. Predator: Badlands was released on November 7.

Box Office Summary

North America – $66.9 million

International – $70.2 million

Worldwide – $137.1 million

