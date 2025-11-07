Predator: Badlands Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi

Director: Dan Trachtenberg

What’s Good: The budget is all on-screen, with Trachtenberg managing to concoct some truly fun action sequences and having enough humor to make the violence palatable. This might be the best Predator movie since the original one.

What’s Bad: The series has certainly lost its most violent aspects, at least in this version of the universe.

Loo Break: There are no breaks here; the film goes right into the heat of things and doesn’t relent.

Watch or Not?: Yes, this is a film for all ages and all audience demographics. Go watch it!

Language: English (with subtitles).

Available On: Theaters

Runtime: 107 Minutes.

The Predator series has always been the little sister of the Alien series, which has always been more respected and has delivered bigger films in general, with bigger budgets and biggers stars and yet, thanks to Dan Trachtenberg it seems things might come around with his first effort Prey and the animated film Killer of Killers being received so well, now he goes full throttle with Predator: Badlands and I have to say, it succeeded where many failed.

Predator: Badlands Movie Review: Script Analysis

Predator: Badlands is one of those movies that really surprise you, maybe it is because the franchise has never received such a big budget production, so I’m used to expecting less from it in that regard, but Trachtenberg and his team have really put a lot of effort into this film, and it shows not only in the production and visuals but also on the script, which is clever, funny, and poignant, as screenwriter Patrick Aison goes for efficiency more than anything.

There is little dialogue in Predator: Badlands but the film really doesn’t need much of it at all, the script still finds the way to create a phenomenal character in Dek, the young and disenfranchised Predator that goes to the deadliest planet in the galaxy to prove himself to his father and tribe, but, of course, doing such a thing is easier said than done, and when he comes across an android from Weyland-Yutani, well, things take a different turn. It is a classic premise, and it works almost perfectly.

The script sets up tons of fun situations, many of them violent, but also funny, emotional, and even quite dramatic. The film has it all in terms of story. Yes, it is not the most sophisticated script ever, but it works in ways many current blockbusters fail to do, which is by making you care about the characters, and not much else. From there, all the action sequences and cool bits get enhanced by making it character-first.

The script also goes deeper than ever before into the Predator culture, from which we have seen glimpses throughout the years, but never too much, really. However, in Predator: Badlands, it is crucial for us to understand this culture and see it firsthand. The film does the Predators a solid by transforming them into something more than monsters, but true warriors.

Predator: Badlands Movie Review: Star Performance

Predator: Badlands focuses its attention on two characters, Dek and Thia, one of them a Predator, and the other an android, one that speaks little and one that speaks a bit too much. The relationship between these two characters is the core of the film, and we have to say that it is in part thanks to the script and the solid performances from both actors. Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi is all about physicality, and Elle Fanning is all about verbal expression, it is a nice contrast, and they complement each other.

It is clear that both actors are having fun with their characters, and they are taking the roles seriously, which enhances the sense of danger in their adventure and also the fact that this story actually matters, and it is great that we get to see it.

Predator: Badlands Movie Review: Direction, Music

Trachtenberg’s direction is the best as the director takes advantage of every trick he has ever learned and also uses his budget in the smartest possible way. The action sequences are creative, violent, and they also have a nice sense of adventure, something that only the original film has. And yes, you could say the film is definitely a Disney film now, but if this is the standard we will get from the franchise, I’m fine with it.

The score also goes quite majestic and fun in places, which enhances this sense of adventure, which is something you don’t expect from a Predator movie, but here we are, with a PG-13 Predator movie that actually rocks.

Predator: Badlands Movie Review: The Last Word

Predator: Badlands might be the best Predator movie to date, and while the original will always be legendary this one has heart and soul in ways you wouldn’t expect, and it also expands the universe of the franchise to places that are quite interesting, and it knows it, because, yes, it sets up a sequel that I will gladly watch if Dan Trachtenberg and his team are behind it. If only all blockbusters could be this fun.

Predator: Badlands Trailer

Predator: Badlands released on 07 November, 2025.

