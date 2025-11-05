Predator: Badlands’ early reactions are out ahead of its theatrical release. The reactions for this Elle Fanning starrer have gone viral on social media platforms. Following the animated anthology movie Predator: Killer of Killers, this film is set for release, but unlike the animated feature, it is a theatrical release. It is being released after The Predator, which was released in 2018. Scroll down for early reactions to the upcoming film.

The film held its world premiere at the TCL Chinese Theater recently, and as it is gearing up for release, the lucky ones who saw the movie have shared their opinion of it on the social media platform X [formerly Twitter].

Early Reactions on Predator: Badlands on X [formerly Twitter]

Film enthusiast Dal wrote, “Please go see #PredatorBadlands so that they let Trachtenberg make more of these gems! A monster movie done so, so right, with badass action and a surprisingly effective amount of humor. Incredible sound and creature designs, too, all anchored by Elle Fanning.”

Please go see #PredatorBadlands so that they let Trachtenberg make more of these gems! A monster movie done so, so right, with badass action and a surprisingly effective amount of humor. Incredible sound and creature designs, too, all anchored by Elle Fanning. pic.twitter.com/iUd60LvqCc — Dal (@CinephiDal) November 4, 2025

Tomatometer-approved film critic Courtney Howard said, “@DannyTRS’ #PredatorBadlands is fantastic. Irreverent, epic & awesome. Brilliantly expands the mythos. Elle Fanning is perfection. It’s also one of the prettiest looking in the franchise, thanks to Jeff Cutter’s splendid cinematography. See it on the biggest screen possible!”

.@DannyTRS’ #PredatorBadlands is fantastic. Irreverent, epic & awesome. Brilliantly expands the mythos. Elle Fanning is perfection. It’s also one of the prettiest looking in the franchise, thanks to Jeff Cutter’s splendid cinematography. See it on the biggest screen possible! pic.twitter.com/m8S8syuurE — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) November 4, 2025

Entertainment reported Jonathan Sim said, “#PredatorBadlands is absolute PEAK. The best Predator yet. It empathizes with the Predator and offers an action-packed ride with gorgeous visuals. Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi and Elle Fanning are the perfect buddy duo. It builds the world and has so much fun.”

#PredatorBadlands is absolute PEAK. The best Predator yet. It empathizes with the Predator and offers an action-packed ride with gorgeous visuals. Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi and Elle Fanning are the perfect buddy duo. It builds the world and has so much fun. pic.twitter.com/BBgtWXEWcW — Jonathan Sim (@TheJonathanSim) November 4, 2025

“As a gigantic Predator fan (go Predator 2!) Predator: Badlands is about all you can ask for out of the series. It’s action-packed, heartfelt, violent as hell, and just an all around crowd pleaser,” says film critic, Hunter Bolding.

As a gigantic Predator fan (go Predator 2!) Predator: Badlands is about all you can ask for out of the series. It’s action-packed, heartfelt, violent as hell, and just an all around crowd pleaser. #PredatorBadlands pic.twitter.com/lXxcCipv0k — Hunter Bolding (@HunterBVideo) November 4, 2025

Elijah The Movie Addict stated, “After seen Badlands, I can confidently say Dan Trachtenberg should be put in charge of the predator franchise cause this movie is ABSOLUTELY AMAZING!! It’s thrilling, violent, surprising funny & heartfelt with killer action and a loads of good time.”

Film critic Dirk Libbey wrote, “Dan Tractenberg just gets it. He nails the PREDATOR hat trick with another incredible movie that injects real character into one of the great movie monsters. Great action, beautifully visualized. Elle Fanning is fantastic. This franchise is riding high.”

Dan Tractenberg just gets it. He nails the PREDATOR hat trick with another incredible movie that injects real character into one of the great movie monsters. Great action, beautifully visualized. Elle Fanning is fantastic. This franchise is riding high. #PredatorBadlands https://t.co/YKlWy8X4vo pic.twitter.com/IL4D2HVBcA — Dirk Libbey (@ThemeParkDirk) November 5, 2025

John Rocha gave a detailed review of the movie. It said, “#PredatorBadlands is that rare Fall movie that should’ve been released in the Summer. The action sequences, brutal battles (with plenty of “blood”), the emotional story at the center of it, the humorous and touching banter between Thia and Dee (and others!) and the film’s underlying messages about families and the dangers of authority unchecked is just perfect summer popcorn fare.” Check out the rest below.

#PredatorBadlands is that rare Fall movie that should've been released in the Summer. The action sequences, brutal battles (with plenty of "blood"), the emotional story at the center of it, the humorous and touching banter between Thia and Dee (and others!) and the film's… pic.twitter.com/UjnM0BSZjb — John Rocha (@TheRochaSays) November 4, 2025

Tomatometer: Approved Critic Zach Pope said, “#PredatorBadlands was everything I could’ve hoped for! I’m grinning ear to ear from the pure rush of adrenaline and joy this sci-fi thrill ride delivered. @DannyTRS crafts the franchise’s most jaw-dropping set pieces, & Dek? My favorite Predator yet. I’m on cloud 9.”

#PredatorBadlands was everything I could’ve hoped for! I’m grinning ear to ear from the pure rush of adrenaline and joy this sci-fi thrill ride delivered. @DannyTRS crafts the franchise’s most jaw-dropping set pieces, & Dek? My favorite Predator yet. I’m on cloud 9 pic.twitter.com/6R8y5xoSKs — Zach Pope (@popetheking) November 4, 2025

Eric Goldman wrote, “Had a blast with #PredatorBadlands, which lets a Predator take center stage in a sci-fi/adventure film that adds a dash of Star Wars to Predator and delivers something really fun and exciting. Elle Fanning is wonderful and the Alien connections are cool without feeling overdone.”

Had a blast with #PredatorBadlands, which lets a Predator take center stage in a sci-fi/adventure film that adds a dash of Star Wars to Predator and delivers something really fun and exciting. Elle Fanning is wonderful and the Alien connections are cool without feeling overdone. pic.twitter.com/5eQPQDUAeE — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) November 4, 2025

More about the movie

Predator: Badlands, directed by Dan Trachtenberg, is expected to gross more than $25 million at the domestic box office and over $60 million worldwide on its opening weekend. It features Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi in the leading roles and will be released in the theaters on November 7.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Bugonia Worldwide Box Office: Edges Closer To Becoming Emma Stone & Yorgos Lanthimos’ 3rd Highest-Grossing Collaboration

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News