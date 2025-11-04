Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc is one of the most trending movies worldwide currently. The ratings and word of mouth are pretty strong for the film, which has helped it achieve this glorious feat at the worldwide box office. It is now a part of the top 20 highest-grossing anime movies list of all time worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is inching closer to the $150 million milestone at the worldwide box office. The anime movie is winning hearts at the North American box office and has become the 6th highest-grossing anime movie of all time. In Japan, the anime movie has entered the all-time top 100 grossers in local currency.

Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc crosses $50 million in Japan

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc has crossed the $50 million mark in Japan. As per the data provided by the industry tracker, Chainsaw Man movie collected an estimated $3 million on its 7th three-day weekend in Japan, with a 20% increase from last weekend. The cumulative total for the film in Japan, in local currency, is ¥7.84 billion, based on 5.2 million admissions.

In local currency, it has surpassed Tales from Earth Sea, also known as Ged Senki, with a ¥7.84 billion gross, making it the #92 highest-grossing film ever in Japan and breaking into the all-time top 100 grossers.

Enters all-time top 20 highest-grossing anime films ever worldwide list!

Outside of Japan, the movie is also performing well financially, having collected approximately $57.2 million at the overseas box office. In addition to the $30.9 million collection from North America, the worldwide collection of the anime movie stands at $139.18 million.

It has surpassed the global hauls of The Wind Rises and Pokémon the Movie 2000 as the 20th highest-grossing anime movie ever. Pokémon the Movie 2000 collected $133.9 million at the worldwide box office. Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc has surpassed Pokémon the Movie 2000 worldwide as the new 20th-highest-grossing anime film ever. Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc was released in Japan and selected Asian markets in September and in North America on October 24.

Box office summary of Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc

North America – $30.9 million

International – $108.2 million

Worldwide – $139.1 million

