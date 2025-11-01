Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle and Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc are the two anime movies that are dominating the worldwide charts. Although the Demon Slayer movie is gearing up to leave the screens, Chainsaw Man is still at its peak. However, I have wondered which film is leading in Japan in terms of collections compared to its budget. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Both films have earned strong ratings on the aggregate site, Rotten Tomatoes. Infinity Castle received 98% from the critics and 98% from the audience. Meanwhile, the Chainsaw Man received 97% from the critics and 99% from the audience. They have also opened strongly at the North American box office.

How much have the films earned at the Japanese box office?

According to reports, Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc collected an estimated $48.82 million so far at the box office in Japan. It collected $270K on this Friday at the Japanese Box Office. The film was released in Japan on September 19 and continues to perform well at the box office. On the other hand, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, released on July 18, is also earning decent numbers at the box office in Japan, collecting $150K on this Friday. With that, the film’s collection has reached $251.6 million at the cume in Japan.

Which film is leading in returns?

It has been reported that Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle was made on an estimated production budget of $20 million, and it has collected $251.6 million in Japan alone. Therefore, the film has collected 1158% more than its budget at the box office in Japan. The Chainsaw Man movie was reportedly made on a lower budget than the Demon Slayer movie, according to several reports. Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc had a production cost of around $4 million, and its box office collection in Japan alone is $48.82 million, which is around 1120% more than the modest budget.

Hence, Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc is trailing behind Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle regarding profits by 38% only. Since Infinity Castle has five times more budget [reported] than Reze Arc, the difference is so little despite the massive difference in their collections in Japan.

How much have they earned at the North American box office?

Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc opened in North America last weekend, and it collected $18 million on its debut weekend. In one week, the film’s North American box office total is $24.7 million. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is a much bigger hit than the Chainsaw Man movie, having collected $70.6 million on its opening weekend in North America, with a box office total now of $132.67 million. Both films are successful worldwide, paving the way for more anime movies to receive wider releases.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

