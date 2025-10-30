One Battle After Another is surpassing the worldwide haul of one of Quentin Tarantino’s most popular movies. It changed cinema forever and the way action was shown in them. Tarantino is among the most celebrated Hollywood filmmakers, and all his movies have left a mark on Hollywood. Now, Leonardo DiCaprio’s film surpasses one of his previous movies, an impressive feat, given that both are critically acclaimed. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Leo’s movie continues to hold strong at the box office, despite the numerous new releases. Surpassing Tarantino’s movie highlights the film’s growing popularity and cements its place among modern action blockbusters, making waves across global markets. These are small milestones Leonardo DiCaprio‘s film will achieve before hitting the $200 million milestone.

One Battle After Another at the worldwide box office

The Paul Thomas Anderson-helmed movie One Battle After Another collected $288K on its 33rd day at the North American box office, as per Box Office Mojo. It declined by 48.4% from last week, bringing the domestic cume to $66.2 million. Adding that to its $114.4 million international cumulative total, the worldwide total has reached $180.6 million. It is on track to hit the $200 million milestone this weekend.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $66.2 million

International – $114.4 million

Worldwide – $180.6 million

Inches away from surpassing Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill Vol 1

Quentin Tarantino is a celebrated filmmaker, and his Kill Bill Vol 1 is known to be one of the most stylish revenge thrillers. It redefined action scenes in Hollywood. The film was a box office success, collecting $180.9 million globally. Kill Bill: Volume 1 is a pivotal work in cinematic history for its bold stylistic fusion of multiple film genres, its technical innovation in creating a unique visual language, and its profound influence on the modern action film. One Battle After Another is inches away from surpassing the global haul of Kill Bill: Volume 1.

What is the film about?

One Battle After Another (2025) follows Bob Ferguson, a former revolutionary who has left his violent past behind to raise his daughter in seclusion. When his old enemy resurfaces and kidnaps her, Bob is forced back into a world of conflict he tried to escape. Blending intense action with emotional depth, the film explores redemption, sacrifice, and the personal cost of fighting for one’s beliefs.

