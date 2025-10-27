Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc hits a major milestone at the worldwide box office, owing to its impressive opening at the US box office. This weekend, the film has expanded to more markets outside Japan and Asian countries. It has also helped in boosting the film’s global total. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film is also dominating the global box office and is Sony’s second consecutive win for Crunchyroll after Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle. The movie is based on the manga series by Tatsuki Fujimoto and produced by MAPPA. According to reports, the film covers the original manga’s fifth and sixth volumes.

How much has the film collected in North America on its opening weekend?

Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc collected an impressive collection at the box office in North America. According to reports, it raked in $17.25 million on its debut weekend in North America, including an $8.5 million opening day gross. The film debuted at #1 in the North American box office rankings, beating Hollywood new releases including Regretting You and Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere.

Crosses the $100 million milestone at the worldwide box office

According to the latest report by Variety, Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc collected $14.7 million more at the international box office as it opened in 46 countries. The movie has already been running in Japan and other Asian countries for a few weeks, and has now crossed the $100 million milestone worldwide.

Adding the $14.7 million to its overseas total and the North American debut gross of $17.2 million, the worldwide collection stands at $108 million. It is expected to reach $120 million worldwide very soon.

What is the film about?

The movie is based on the Reze Arc storyline from Tatsuki Fujimoto’s popular Chainsaw Man manga. It continues the story from where the first anime season left off. The film follows Denji as he meets Reze, a mysterious girl who brings warmth into his violent world — until her hidden motives unleash another wave of chaos. Based on Tatsuki Fujimoto’s acclaimed manga, the movie blends brutal action with emotional depth.

