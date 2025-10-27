Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere is an American biographical musical drama film starring Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen. It was released in the theaters this past Friday and had an underwhelming opening. On its opening weekend, it debuted at #4 in the domestic box office rankings. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film received mixed reviews on the Rotten Tomatoes site. The critics gave it 60% on the Tomatometer, and the audience rating is 84%. Since the audience score is strong, it might benefit the film at the box office.

Sprengsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere’s box office collection on its opening weekend in North America

Jeremy Allen White-led Deliver Me from Nowhere has opened in fourth place in the domestic box office charts, as per Box Office Mojo. The film collected $9.1 million across 3460 theaters at the North American box office, which is in the projected range of $8 million to $10 million. The film might pick up in the upcoming weeks, but for that, word of mouth will have to be strong and positive.

Three-day opening weekend collection breakdown

Friday, Day 1 – $3.6 million

Saturday, Day 2 – $3.1 million

Sunday, Day 3 – $2.5 million

Total – $9.1 million

Comparison with Timothee Chalamet’s A Complete Unknown

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere’s opening weekend collection is 22% less than A Complete Unknown. It was a box office success and won multiple accolades, including major Oscar nominations. Let’s hope that Jeremy Allen White’s film will achieve the same success or more than Timothee Chalamet‘s movie.

More about the film

Deliver Me from Nowhere opened with $7 million at the overseas box office. Allied to the domestic cume, the worldwide collection of the movie was $16.1 million on its debut weekend. It centers on Bruce Springsteen’s journey crafting the 1982 album Nebraska, which emerged as he recorded Born in the USA with the E Street Band. It is based on Warren Zanes’ book.

Box Office Summary

North America – $9.1 million

International – $7 million

Worldwide – $16.1 million

