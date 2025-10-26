Colleen Hoover’s newest book adaptation, Regretting You, arrived in theaters last Friday across 3,393 screens in North America, but started its box office run on a dull note. The film opened to $5.2 million, as per Box Office Mojo, far below what many expected after the huge success of her previous adaptation, It Ends With Us. Made on a budget of $30 million, the opening day’s numbers have put the film in a difficult position right from the start, even though it ranked #2 in the daily charts.

Mixed Response From Critics & Audiences

The response to the film has been divided. While critics have been largely unimpressed, giving it a 29% score on Rotten Tomatoes, the audience reception has been far more generous, with an 88% approval rating. Even with that strong audience support, the film’s numbers from overseas releases have been minimal, adding little to its overall global total.

Regretting You Box Office Summary

North America – $5.2m

International – $2,570

Worldwide – $5.2m

Regretting You: Cast

The movie features a talented young cast, led by McKenna Grace—known for Young Sheldon, Annabelle Comes Home, and Ghostbusters—alongside Mason Thames from The Black Phone and How To Train Your Dragon. The supporting cast includes Allison Williams of Get Out and M3GAN fame and Dave Franco, both of whom bring some star power to the project.

Comparison Between Regretting You & It Ends With Us

However, when compared to Hoover’s earlier adaptation, It Ends With Us, Regretting You trails far behind. It Ends With Us, directed by and starring Justin Baldoni alongside Blake Lively, opened in 2024 to an enormous $24 million on its first day, with a slightly larger theatre count of about 3,600 screens. That figure is roughly 366% higher than the debut of Regretting You.

It Ends With Us eventually collected $351.4 million worldwide, with $150 million coming from domestic markets and the rest from international ones. Its success was remarkable considering its $25 million budget and the controversies surrounding its production.

However, Regretting You’s slow start, limited overseas reach, and divided reception suggest that it may struggle to stay in theaters for long. Unless it shows remarkable growth in the coming weeks, the film might end up as one of the weaker adaptations of Hoover’s work.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Tron: Ares Worldwide Box Office — Closing In On Guy Ritchie’s Underrated Spy Thriller Starring Henry Cavill

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News