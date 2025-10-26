Tron: Ares, the third entry in the Tron film series, is in its third week in theatres. The Jared Leto-starrer sci-fi actioner has already surpassed the $50 million milestone domestically, but is yet to cross the $50 million figure internationally. With a current worldwide tally of $108.4 million, it has secured a spot among the top 30 highest-grossing titles of 2025 (per Box Office Mojo), having already outgrossed several films, including Materialists, The Accountant 2, and The Naked Gun.

However, breaking even at the box office seems unlikely for the latest Tron entry as it still needs to earn around $341.6 million more globally to hit that target, due to its $180 million estimated production budget (per The Numbers), based on the 2.5x multiplier rule.

That said, Tron: Ares is approaching the lifetime earnings of an underrated Guy Ritchie spy flick starring Man of Steel actor Henry Cavill and Armie Hammer. We’re talking about the 2015 film, The Man from U.N.C.L.E., and here’s how much Tron: Ares needs to earn to outgross it at the global box office.

Tron: Ares vs. The Man from U.N.C.L.E. – Box Office Comparison

According to Box Office Mojo data, here’s how the two films stack up at the global box office:

Tron: Ares – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $59.8 million

International: $48.6 million

Worldwide: $108.4 million

The Man from U.N.C.L.E. – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $45.5 million

International: $64.6 million

Worldwide: $110.1 million

As the above figures show, the third Tron installment is currently behind the global earnings of the Guy Ritchie film by roughly $1.7 million. At its current momentum, the sci-fi actioner is expected to surpass The Man from U.N.C.L.E. in the next few days.

Tron: Ares – Next 2025 Target

At the time of writing, Tron: Ares trails just behind the critically acclaimed Japanese drama Kokuho, which has amassed $109.1 million worldwide, among 2025 releases. This means, as of now, the sci-fi film needs to earn around $700K to surpass it. Given its current box office momentum, the Jared Leto-starrer is expected to overtake Kokuho within the next few days.

Tron: Ares – Plot & Cast

Directed by Joachim Rønning, the third installment in the Tron film series is set fifteen years after Tron: Legacy. The plot follows a highly advanced Program named Ares, which is brought from the digital world into the real world for a dangerous mission. It features Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, and Jodie Turner-Smith, among others.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

