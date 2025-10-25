The animated buddy cop comedy Zootopia 2 by Walt Disney Animation Studios is all set to be released this Thanksgiving. A media outlet has revealed the film’s long-term box office forecast. Last year, Moana 2 set a new benchmark with its collection as the biggest Thanksgiving debut, but can Zootopia 2 beat that opening weekend collection at the North American box office? Keep scrolling for more.

Jared Bush and Byron Howard directed it. It is a sequel to the 2016 movie, and Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Idris Elba, and Shakira reprise their roles from the first film. The new cast includes Ke Huy Quan, Fortune Feimster, Andy Samberg, David Strathairn, Patrick Warburton, and Quinta Brunson.

Zootopia 2 – opening weekend projection

According to Box Office Pro‘s long-range forecast report, Disney is hoping to repeat the success of Moana 2, which came out last Thanksgiving, with Zootopia 2. As per the media outlet’s projection, the animated feature is projected to earn between $95 million and $110 million on its three-day opening weekend at the North American box office, and over the five-day long weekend, it is tracking to earn $140 million to $160 million.

How does it stack up against Moana 2 and Zootopia?

Although Zootopia 2’s opening weekend projection is similar to Moana 2‘s, it might not be able to beat the 2024 blockbuster. For the unversed, Moana 2 collected a record-breaking $221 million in its five-day opening weekend in North America and $139.78 million in its three-day debut weekend. Meanwhile, the first Zootopia movie collected $75.06 million in its opening weekend, and it was a bigger blockbuster than Moana.

Zootopia collected $1.02 billion in its original theatrical run, so the sequel is expected to perform much better than its predecessor.

What is the film about?

The film follows Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde as they pursue Zootopia‘s new and mysterious reptile resident, Gary De’Snake, and discover that the city’s reptile population lives as a hidden underclass. Zootopia 2 will be released on November 26.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie North America Box Office — Hits New Low With Just $29 Per Theater Average After 13.2% Drop

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News