Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another is celebrating one month at the cinemas. It is gathering minor box office milestones and has surpassed the global haul of the lowest-grossing Matrix movie, led by Keanu Reeves. It is edging closer to the $200 million milestone worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Leo’s film is an R-rated action thriller that is riding high on the Oscar buzz despite being a box office flop. It received great ratings on the aggregate site, has been consistent with its collection, and managed to enter 2025’s highest-grossing films list worldwide. More than $300 million globally is needed to break into the top 10, which is not happening in this case.

One Battle After Another’s latest worldwide collection update

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, Leonardo DiCaprio’s film lost multiple theaters in North America, so collections have also declined. According to the latest data, One Battle After Another collected $347K on its fourth Thursday at the domestic box office, a 36.7% decline from last Thursday, when it collected $549K. The domestic total of the movie is $63.45 million after twenty-eight days.

Internationally, the crime action thriller collected $106.9 million. Allied to the domestic gross, the film’s worldwide collection is $170.35 million, and it is chasing the global haul of Snow White to climb up 2025’s top 20 grossers chart.

Surpasses the worldwide haul of Keanu Reeves’ The Matrix Resurrections

The Matrix Resurrections is the fourth installment in the Matrix franchise, and Keanu Reeves plays the lead role. The film has an ensemble cast that includes Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lambert Wilson, Christina Ricci, Freema Agyeman, and Jada Pinkett Smith.

It is also the lowest-earning movie in the iconic Matrix franchise. The Matrix Resurrections collected $157.38 million at the worldwide box office, but One Battle After Another surpassed that collection within a month. The Matrix is a popular sci-fi franchise that stands as a cornerstone in cinema history, reshaping both storytelling and visual innovation.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another was released on September 26.

Box Office Summary

North America – $63.4 million

International – $106.9 million

Worldwide – $170.3 million

