Jared Leto-starrer sci-fi actioner Tron: Ares is inching closer to the $50 million mark internationally. Combined with its $57.8 million domestic haul, the third entry in the Tron film series has now grossed $106.4 million worldwide. Among 2025 releases, it needs just around $270K more to surpass Materialists, the star-studded romantic comedy drama featuring Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal.

Achieving that milestone would make Tron: Ares the 30th highest-grossing film of 2025 (per Box Office Mojo). Recently, Tron: Ares has overtaken the global earnings of several popular 2025 titles, including The Accountant 2, The Naked Gun, and A Working Man.

The sci-fi action flick is now closing in on the lifetime earnings of 10 Cloverfield Lane, the acclaimed 2016 sci-fi horror thriller directed by Dan Trachtenberg, the filmmaker behind Prey, Predator: Killer of Killers, and the upcoming Predator: Badlands. Here’s how much Tron: Ares needs to earn to outgross it at the global box office.

Tron: Ares vs. 10 Cloverfield Lane – Box Office Comparison

According to Box Office Mojo data, here’s how the two films stack up at the global box office:

Tron: Ares – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $57.8 million

International: $48.6 million

Worldwide: $106.4 million

10 Cloverfield Lane – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $72.1 million

International: $38.1 million

Worldwide: $110.2 million

Based on the above figures, Tron: Ares needs to collect around $3.8 million more to outgross Dan Trachtenberg’s sci-fi horror 10 Cloverfield Lane in worldwide earnings. Given its current momentum, Jared Leto’s latest release is expected to surpass that milestone within the next few days.

How Does Tron: Ares Compare With The First Cloverfield Film?

According to Box Office Mojo data, the first Cloverfield movie earned $172.4 million at the worldwide box office, including $80.1 million at home and $92.3 million internationally. As you can see, the first Cloverfield film is currently ahead of Tron: Ares by roughly $66 million. Given its current momentum, surpassing it seems to be out of reach for the latest Tron installment. The final verdict, however, should be clear in the next few weeks.

What Is Tron: Ares About?

Directed by Joachim Rønning, the third installment in the Tron film series is set fifteen years after Tron: Legacy. The plot follows a highly advanced Program named Ares, which is brought from the digital world into the real world for a dangerous mission. It features Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, and Jodie Turner-Smith, among others.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

Must Read: The Conjuring: Last Rites Worldwide Box Office — How Much Does It Need To Earn To Outgross This Early 2000s Animated Blockbuster?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News