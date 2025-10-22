After raking in a modest $33.2 million in its first three days, the Jared Leto-starrer sci-fi actioner Tron: Ares has crossed the $100 million mark at the global box office. However, with a current worldwide total of $104.1 million, it seems unlikely that the third installment in the Tron series will reach its break-even point. To achieve that, the film must earn an additional $345.9 million globally to hit the massive $450 million target, based on the 2.5x multiplier rule and its $180 million production budget.

As of now, Tron: Ares is closing in on a spot among the top 30 highest-grossing titles of 2025, as per Box Office Mojo, having already surpassed the worldwide totals of several popular films of the year, including The Accountant 2, The Naked Gun, and A Working Man. Notably, the film’s also on the verge of surpassing the lifetime earnings of Christopher Nolan’s critically acclaimed yet often overlooked sci-fi psychological mystery thriller, The Prestige (2006). Here’s how much Tron: Ares needs to earn more to outgross it.

Tron: Ares vs. The Prestige – Box Office Comparison

According to Box Office Mojo data, here is a comparison of the two films at the global box office.

Tron: Ares – Box Office Summary

North America: $55.5 million

International: $48.6 million

Worldwide: $104.1 million

The Prestige – Box Office Summary

North America: $53.1 million

International: $56.5 million

Worldwide: $109.6 million

As the above numbers indicate, Tron: Ares is currently behind the global tally of Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale’s film by roughly $5.5 million. Given its current momentum, the sci-fi actioner is expected to surpass The Prestige in worldwide earnings within the next few days.

How Much Tron: Ares Needs To Enter 2025’s Top 30

To secure a spot among the top 30 highest-grossing films of 2025, the latest Tron installment must surpass the Japanese animated film Detective Conan: One-Eyed Flashback, which has a current global total of around $105 million. With less than $1 million needed to overtake it, it’s only a matter of time before Tron: Ares achieves this milestone.

Tron: Ares – Story & Cast

Directed by Joachim Rønning, the third installment in the Tron film series is set fifteen years after Tron: Legacy. The plot follows a highly advanced Program named Ares, which is brought from the digital world into the real world for a dangerous mission. It features Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, and Jodie Turner-Smith, among others.

Tron: Ares Trailer

