The Joachim Ronning-helmed Tron: Ares, a sequel to 2010’s Tron: Legacy, is currently running in theaters. The studio is expected to suffer a heavy loss from it. However, the latest release is the second highest-grossing film in the franchise. How much more does it need to beat its predecessor and take the #1 crown in the franchise? Keep scrolling for the deets.

The 2010 installment was directed by Joseph Kosinski, who stole the limelight for F1: The Movie this year. It was a modest commercial success due to a hefty budget, but like the first film, Legacy is considered to have a cult following. Meanwhile, Jared Leto’s movie might not be commercially successful but will fail to achieve a cult following like its predecessors.

Tron: Ares’ box office performance after 11 days

Based on the latest data on Box Office Mojo, Tron: Ares’ collection has dropped below $1 million in its second Monday, as it has collected just $945K. The movie is declining drastically at the box office; this Monday, it dropped by 73.8% compared to last Monday. Therefore, the film’s box office collection in North America has hit the $55.49 million cume. It has been struggling to impress the audience at the overseas market, and thus, the worldwide total has reached $104.13 million in only eleven days.

How much more must Jared Leto’s film earn to beat its predecessor?

Tron: Legacy, released in 2010, enjoys the title of being the highest-grossing installment in the franchise, and this is unlikely to change even after the release of this 2025 sequel. For the uninitiated, Tron: Legacy collected $400.07 million in its theatrical run. Hence, the third installment still needs around $300 million to outgross the 2010 movie and emerge as the highest-grossing in the franchise.

According to reports, Tron: Ares might not even cross the $200 million mark at the worldwide box office. Hence, beating its predecessor will remain a dream for the Jared Leto-led. It is expected to earn between $140 and $160 million in its global run.

Check out the Tron franchise films’ global collection.

Tron: Legacy – $400.0 million

Tron: Ares – $104.1 million

Tron – $33.0 million

Tron: Ares surpassed the first film’s entire run in its opening weekend only, thus acquiring the second spot in the trilogy. However, Tron: Legacy will continue to rule at #1 with its $400 million global haul. The Jared Leto-led sequel was released in theaters on October 10.

Box office summary of Tron: Ares

North America – $55.5 million

International – $43.6 million

Worldwide – $104.1 million

