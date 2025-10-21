Tron: Ares has turned into another major headache for Disney. The long-delayed sequel is slipping far below expectations both with critics and audiences, putting the studio on course for a huge financial loss. Despite years of anticipation and a legacy built on groundbreaking visual effects, the movie’s early weeks have shown little sign of recovery.

Massive Budget & Projected Losses For Disney

Now, according to Deadline, the film could lose around $132.7 million for Disney. The production budget has ballooned beyond earlier claims of $170 million, now standing at $220 million after net costs. Its global earnings are projected to reach only $160 million, falling far short of what’s needed to break even.

As of now, the movie stands at over $103 million worldwide after suffering a devastating loss of 66% during the second weekend earnings, per Box Office Mojo.

Tron: Ares Box Office Summary

North America- $54.5m

International – $48.6m

Worldwide – $103.1m

However, the struggle is not entirely unexpected. The Tron franchise has always walked a strange line between visual brilliance and weak storytelling. The first two entries, while not outright failures, were still seen as disappointments by Disney. Both later found new life as cult favorites among fans, mainly through home releases, but Ares has not been able to capture that same spark, and its lukewarm reception suggests history might repeat itself.

Weak Competition But Low Momentum

Ares faced problems before it even opened. Jared Leto’s recent track record in big franchises has not helped, with roles in Morbius and the DC universe drawing ridicule instead of praise. The film’s loose connection to Tron: Legacy also weakened fan interest. Aside from Jeff Bridges’ limited return and brief nods to earlier characters, the movie stands alone, cutting away much of the continuity that fans cared about.

Now in its third week, the movie’s box office future looks dim. Its only competition includes The Black Phone 2 and the upcoming Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, but even with limited rivals, its numbers continue to sink. If projections hold, Tron: Ares will stand as another reminder of Disney’s recent franchise struggles and may push the studio to rethink where it places its next big bet.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

