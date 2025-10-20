Dwayne Johnson’s The Smashing Machine was expected to mark a big shift in his career, but the turn it took was far from what anyone hoped. The sports biopic, after a painful and uneventful three weeks, is now struggling to survive in a few remaining theaters. Many screens across North America and overseas have already dropped it, as theatre owners quietly move on.

Massive Box Office Drop For The Smashing Machine

The movie suffered one of the steepest declines of Johnson’s career, dropping 69% in its second weekend and collapsing even further in its third with an almost 82% fall. Over the three-day weekend, it managed to earn only about $330K. Adding to the downfall, its theatre count was slashed by nearly 75%, now playing in roughly 819 locations compared to its previous reach of 3,321.

The Smashing Machine Expected To End Below $20 Million Total

So far, The Smashing Machine has earned a total of $18.5 million, with $11.1 million coming from North America and around $7 million from international markets, per Box Office Mojo. Against a production cost of $50 million, the film stands as one of the biggest disappointments in recent box office memory.

Despite a respected cast led by Emily Blunt alongside Johnson and a generally favorable response from critics, audiences showed little interest in purchasing tickets. The sharp decline and near disappearance from foreign markets indicate the film may add no more than another million domestically, finishing below the $20 million mark overall.

The Smashing Machine Producers Find Some Relief Through Overseas Rights Sales

There is, however, one small relief for the producers. Before release, the team sold the film’s international distribution rights at a reasonable price, when expectations were high and the movie was viewed as a strong potential hit. That early decision helped recover a chunk of the costs. Now, the only hope that remains is for The Smashing Machine to find a second life during the awards season, the place it was originally meant to shine.

The Smashing Machine Box Office Summary

Domestic – $11.1 million

International – $7.3 million

Worldwide – $18.5 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

