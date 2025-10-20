Good Fortune opened with little impact at the box office, collecting only $6.2 million in its first weekend. The comedy, starring Keanu Reeves along with Aziz Ansari and Seth Rogen, struggled to bring in audiences despite its wide release in nearly 3,000 theatres across North America. This weak result can be attributed to Lionsgate’s poor promotion, which left the film without much public attention.

Good Fortune’s Box Office Earnings Drop Over Opening Weekend

According to Box Office Mojo, on Friday, October 17, 2025, Good Fortune earned $2.4 million, followed by $2.2 million on Saturday and $1.5 million on Sunday, each day dropping lower than the last. For a comedy with such well-known names, the turnout remained disappointing.

Critically, the movie did better than expected. With a 77% score on Rotten Tomatoes, it gained some approval for its humor and performances, but strong reviews could not fill theatre seats. The audience response did not match the critics’ tone, leaving the movie trailing behind its competitors.

Competing Films Outshine Good Fortune

Other films released the same weekend performed better. Black Phone 2 became the top earner and the biggest opening for Blumhouse Productions this year. Even the smaller indie film Truth & Treason managed a $2.7 million debut, which looked solid when compared to its limited release and smaller budget.

Good Fortune cost about $30 million to make but with its weak start, the movie is far from reaching its break-even point, marking another financial setback for Lionsgate.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

