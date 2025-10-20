Black Phone 2 opened strong and set a new box office record in a single weekend. The supernatural horror sequel, directed and co-written by Scott Derrickson with C. Robert Cargill, brings back Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, and Ethan Hawke and follows the 2022 hit The Black Phone, adapted from Joe Hill’s story.

The Black Phone 2 Box Office: Strong Worldwide Opening For The Horror Sequel

By Sunday morning, its three-day global total stood at $42 million, with $26.5 million from domestic theaters and another $15.5 million overseas, per Box Office Mojo. This made it the highest-grossing Blumhouse release of the year, overtaking the entire run of M3GAN 2.0, which had earned $39.1 million. It also pushed ahead of Wolf Man at $34.1 million, Drop at $28.7 million, and The Woman in the Yard at $23.3 million.

The Black Phone 2: A Much-Needed Win For Blumhouse In 2025

Black Phone 2 arrived at a time when Blumhouse needed a theatrical hit. Before this, its only notable success of the year was The Lost Bus, which had a limited theatrical run before becoming a streaming hit on Apple TV+.

The new film’s domestic opening has already topped that of the original, which ended its run with $161.4 million worldwide on an $18 million budget. With a $30 million budget for the sequel, its break-even point is estimated at around $75 million, a figure it is expected to reach without difficulty.

Black Phone 2 Tops The Weekend Charts

The movie opened at number one on the weekend charts, knocking Tron: Ares from the top spot. The reviews have been largely positive, with a 74% critics’ score and 85% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The first film had scored slightly higher at 81% and 88% respectively.

Stephen King called the film even stronger than the original, and it also earned a B grade on CinemaScore. Derrickson’s reputation as a horror filmmaker remains solid, and writer Joe Hill has hinted at the possibility of continuing the story.

The Black Phone 2 Box Office Summary

Domestic – $26.5 million

International – $15.5 million

Worldwide – $42 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

