The Conjuring: Last Rites is not even leaving Oscar-winning dramas at the box office. This time, it is aiming for Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-winning film, which featured Tom Hanks in a leading role. The horror flick does not want to stop fighting at the box office as it chases a spot in the all-time top 280 highest-grossers list worldwide. Scroll below for a more detailed analysis.

Advertisement

The Conjuring 4 recently surpassed the MCU flop, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and the cult Christmas classic Home Alone. It is inches away from beating Venom: The Last Dance, in addition to the Spielberg-helmed movie’s global haul. Despite the mixed reviews, it kept the theaters busy in its initial days of release. This year’s good box office run of the other horror flicks surely helped Michael Chaves‘ film commercially.

The Conjuring: Last Rites at the worldwide box office

On its 43rd day at the domestic box office, The Conjuring: Last Rites collected $425K, a drop of 50.9% from last Friday. With that, the horror’s domestic total has hit $174.29 million. Allied to the $303.2 million overseas collection, the movie’s worldwide total is $477.49 million. It is the 11th-highest-grossing film of the year worldwide.

On track to beat Steven Spielberg’s Saving Private Ryan

Saving Private Ryan, directed by Steven Spielberg, featured an ensemble cast. Matt Damon played the titular role of Private James Francis Ryan. Tom Hanks led the movie as Captain John Miller, with Edward Burns, Tom Sizemore, and Jeremy Davies in supporting roles. The film won five Oscar awards, including Best Director for Steven Spielberg.

Saving Private Ryan collected $482.35 million at the worldwide box office, including re-releases. The 2025 horror movie is less than $5 million away from surpassing this critically and commercially successful movie worldwide and becoming the all-time top #282 highest-grossing film worldwide [via Box Office Mojo]. The Conjuring 4 is expected to enter the all-time top #280 this weekend.

Directed by Michael Chaves, Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga-led The Conjuring: Last Rites was released on September 5.

Box office summary of The Conjuring 4

North America – $174.3 million

International – $303.2 million

Worldwide – $477.5 million

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: The Conjuring: Last Rites North America Box Office — Horror Hit On Track To Outgross The Greatest Showman After Surpassing Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News