The Conjuring: Last Rites continued to hold its ground at the box office on Friday, October 17, 2025, as it entered its seventh weekend. Even with a 15% drop in domestic theatres, going from 2,334 to 1,981, the film maintained a solid presence. It has already become the biggest horror success of the year and managed to stay in the race for more than a month despite several new releases competing for screens.

The Conjuring: Last Rites Box Office Performance

Advertisement

Despite the drop in screens, The Last Rites’ performance showed solid endurance, earning $425K on Friday. That number was a sharp 125% rise compared to Thursday’s $188K, though it was about 50% lower than the previous Friday’s earnings, per Box Office Mojo.

The movie’s global collection has now reached close to $478 million, making it not only the biggest horror hit of the year but also the most successful film in The Conjuring franchise. The film’s strong response has come from both domestic and international markets, though overseas viewers have shown even greater enthusiasm, reflecting the worldwide appeal of the franchise.

The Conjuring: Last Rites Beats Hobbs & Shaw Domestically

The second-highest-grossing movie of all time within its genre has also surpassed the domestic total of Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, which made $173.9 million at home. The film is also close to passing Hugh Jackman’s The Greatest Showman, which collected $174.3 million domestically, though its total revenue has already moved ahead of it.

For a horror film to remain this dominant for so long is unusual. It may not have won critics over, but financially, it gave the long-running Conjuring series the fitting finale that fans had hoped for after more than ten years of haunting success.

The Conjuring: Last Rites Box Office Summary

Domestic – $174.9 million

International – $303.2 million

Total – $477.4 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: The Smashing Machine Worldwide Box Office: Dwayne Johnson’s Sports Drama Set To Surpass A Forgotten 1990s Robert De Niro Thriller

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News