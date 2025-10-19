The highly unpredictable nature of the box office is evident in the performance of Dwayne Johnson’s sports drama The Smashing Machine. Despite glowing reviews from critics, the film hasn’t drawn massive crowds to theatres so far. Directed by Benny Safdie, the well-crafted movie about MMA fighter Mark Kerr has now earned $10.9 million domestically, and with $7.1 million from international markets, its global total currently stands at $18 million.

With this, The Smashing Machine ranks among the top 100 highest-grossing films of 2025. The question now is how close it can get to breaking into the year’s top 50. To achieve that, the film will need to reach at least $51 million worldwide before ending its theatrical run. Meanwhile, it is steadily closing in on the lifetime earnings of the forgotten 1996 sports psychological thriller The Fan, starring Robert De Niro and Wesley Snipes. Here’s how much The Smashing Machine still needs to outgross it.

The Smashing Machine vs. The Fan – Box Office Comparison

According to Box Office Mojo data, here is how the two films have performed globally:

The Smashing Machine – Box Office Summary

North America: $10.9 million

International: $7.1 million

Worldwide: $18 million

In comparison, The Fan earned around $18.6 million worldwide. This means The Smashing Machine still needs approximately $600K to surpass it at the global box office. Based on its current momentum, it is expected to reach this target in the coming days.

The Smashing Machine’s Next 2025 Target – A 100%-Rated South Korean Film

The Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt-starrer sports drama is now inching closer to its next 2025 target – Park Chan-wook’s 100%-rated South Korean dark comedy thriller, No Other Choice, which has earned $18.1 million so far at the box office. With a difference of just around $100K, The Smashing Machine could surpass it within a few days.

More About The Smashing Machine

Directed by Benny Safdie and set in the late 1990s and early 2000s, The Smashing Machine tells the remarkable story of MMA legend Mark Kerr (played by Dwayne Johnson). The film traces his meteoric rise in the brutal world of mixed martial arts and delves into his struggles with fame, addiction, and the emotional turmoil that tested the champion’s strength even beyond the ring.

The Smashing Machine – Official Trailer

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

