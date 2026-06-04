Mohanlal’s crime thriller franchise is doing what it does best at the box office – churning out good numbers every single day. Even in its third week, Drishyam 3 is refusing to slow down, holding its ground firmly despite entering the regular weekdays. As per the early trends flowing in for Day 15, the Jeethu Joseph directorial is inching incredibly close to a major milestone, eyeing to dethrone Vaazha 2 globally!

The hype around Georgekutty’s final chapter has successfully translated into good momentum. While the film opened to mixed reviews from critics, the fanbase and family audiences have consistently turned up in the theaters!

Drishyam 3 Box Office Day 15 Estimates

According to the early trends, Drishyam 3, on the third Thursday, day 15, June 4, managed to pull in 1.05 crore net across India. The film maintained a steady occupancy of around 15% throughout the day across 1,341 shows in India.

With the latest addition on Day 15, the cumulative global box office gross of the film stands at 232 – 233 crore worldwide. This puts the Mohanlal starrer within close distance of the lifetime global collection of Vaazha 2, which earned 238.46 crore in its lifetime. Georgekutty is now less than 6 crore away from completely surpassing Vaazha 2 to claim the top spot in the list of the highest-grossing Malayalam films globally!

Helmed by Jeethu Joseph, the franchise started in 2013 with a man, Georgekutty, going to extreme lengths to save his family from punishment after the family commits an accidental crime. Part 2 followed a gripping tale of an investigation and a family that is threatened by it. Drishyam 3 follows Georgekutty as his life unfolds four-and-a-half years after the events of the previous film.

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Malayalam Films of 2026 here.

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