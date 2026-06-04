Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor led Peddi has opened to favorable reviews at the Indian box office. The pre-release buzz was massive, which has led to the highest advance booking for a South release in 2026. It has also secured the second spot among all Indian films. Scroll below for the day 1 report.

Peddi Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking Final Update!

According to Sacnilk, Peddi registered the final advance booking of 20.66 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) for day 1. As one would expect, it witnessed the best trends in the Telugu belt, followed by Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and then Malayalam. Buchi Babu Sana’s sports action drama sold a whopping 8.2 lakh tickets.

Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu are among the key performing circuits. The final pre-sales have been fantastic. With growing positive word of mouth, only the sky would be the limit for this Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings’ film.

Registers the highest advance booking for a South film in 2026

Since RRR, the expectations have been sky-high from Ram Charan, who hasn’t been able to deliver a massive success yet. Even Game Changer enjoyed a huge pre-release buzz, but the content wasn’t upto the mark. Here’s hoping Peddi will turn the tables.

The start has been excellent as Shiva Rajkumar and Jagapathi Babu co-starrer has recorded the highest pre-sales for a South film in 2026. It surpassed Prabhas’ The Raja Saab to secure the top spot.

As for Indian cinema, the Telugu sports action drama is only behind Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, which scored humongous pre-sales worth 53 crore.

Check out the top 5 advance booking collections of 2026 in Indian cinema (gross domestic earnings)

Dhurandhar 2 – 53 crore Peddi – 20.66 crore The RajaSaab – 15.31 crore Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu – 14 crore+ Border 2 – 12.5 crore

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