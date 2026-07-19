Jana Nayagan Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (4 Days To Go)( Photo Credit – Facebook)

Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, is all set for its grand theatrical release this Thursday (July 23). The much-awaited advance bookings have finally opened to a limited extent, and the early response hints at a massive start at the Indian box office. In less than 24 hours, the film has sold over 26K tickets, and that too, without the support of Tamil Nadu. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 pre-sales report!

Limited bookings are open now

Yesterday, pre-sales began for the highly anticipated Tamil political action thriller, with ticket sales going live in Kerala. Extremely limited shows have been listed for Karnataka, with less than 50 being listed as we write. In Tamil Nadu, only 13 shows are open for bookings right now. Delhi and Andhra Pradesh have less than 10 shows.

Jana Nayagan sells 26K+ tickets through day 1 advance booking in less than 24 hours

Coming to the day 1 advance booking update for day 1, Jana Nayagan has sold 26.2K tickets (excluding blocked seats), as of 10 am IST. In terms of collections, the film has grossed 1.54 crore at the Indian box office through opening-day pre-sales. It net collections, it equals 1.31 crore. Such numbers in less than 24 hours, with very limited bookings, are truly impressive. What makes it special is that the film suffered a major delay and was also leaked online. It clearly indicates that loyal fans are waiting to experience Thalapathy Vijay’s swansong on the big screen and celebrate it like an event.

Out of 1.51 crore gross, Karnataka alone has contributed 1.35 crore, enjoying a rocking occupancy of 58%. Kerala has sold tickets worth 16 lakh for day 1. The true madness will be unleashed once Tamil Nadu bookings open full-fledged, which is likely to happen today.

More about the film

Jana Nayagan is directed by H Vinoth and produced by Venkat K Narayana under the banner of KVN Productions. It also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Mamitha Baiju in key roles. It is said to be a partial remake of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Bhagavanth Kesari.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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