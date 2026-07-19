Cocktail 2 Box Office Update! ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon’s Cocktail 2 is showcasing very limited growth during its fifth weekend. The end is near, but Homi Adajania’s directorial has won big among Maddock Films’ highest-grossing romantic comedies of all time. Scroll below for the day 30 update!

Completes 1 month in theatres

Released on June 19, 2026, Cocktail 2 has accumulated 104.39 crore net at the Indian box office. Due to a major reduction in screen count as Dhamaal 4 has taken over, it is showcasing limited growth during the fifth weekend. After collecting 2 lakh on Friday, it added 4 lakh on Saturday.

The net box office collection has reached 104.39 crore net after 30 days. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 123.18 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 74.31 crore

Week 2: 21.30 crore

Week 3: 7.4 crore

Week 4: 72 lakh

Day 29: 2 lakh

Day 30: 4 lakh

Total: 104.39 crore

Ranks #2 among Maddock Films’ top romantic-comedy grossers!

Cocktail 2 is the second highest-grossing romantic comedy produced by Maddock Films at the Indian box office. It surpassed Luka Chuppi by a considerable margin but stayed behind Thamma.

Take a look at the highest-grossing romantic comedies produced by Maddock Films (India net collection):

Thamma – 157.05 crore Cocktail 2: 104.39 crore Luka Chuppi – 94.15 crore Zara Hatke Zara Bachke – 88 crore Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: 87 crore Cocktail: 76 crore Bhool Chuk Maaf: 74.81 crores Love Aaj Kal (2009): 67 crore Param Sundari: 54.85 crore Happy Ending: 21.89 crore

Cocktail 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 30 Summary

Budget: 110 crore

India net: 104.39 crore

Budget recovery: 94.9%

India gross: 123.18 crore

Overseas gross: 42.96 crore

Worldwide gross: 166.14 crore

Check out the day-wise collection in India and worldwide here.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 9: Impressive 89% Jump On Second Saturday, Beats Golmaal 3 & Housefull 2!

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