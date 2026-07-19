Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 9( Photo Credit – T-Series/YouTube/Prime Video )

Bollywood action adventure comedy Dhamaal 4 is dominating the ticket windows. It benefited from the lack of competition, earning a double-digit score on the second Saturday. Ajay Devgn starrer also surpassed 3 renowned comedy films at the Indian box office. Scroll below for the day 9 update!

89% jump on the second Saturday

According to the official update, Dhamaal 4 collected 11.71 crore on day 9. It witnessed a 89% jump compared to 6.19 crore earned on the second Friday. Indra Kumar’s directorial is still running with an impressive show count of over 8.4K. It is facing competition from Cocktail 2, Main Vaapas Aaunga, and Welcome To The Jungle, but they’re all earning at the lower end now.

The total box office collection in India stands at 116.99 crore net. Arshad Warsi and Riteish Deshmukh co-starrer is now aiming to beat Welcome To The Jungle (135.9 crore) and become the 4th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. Including taxes, the gross earnings have reached 138.04 crore.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 99.09 crore

Day 8: 6.19 crore

Day 9: 11.71 crore

Total: 116.99 crore

Beats Golmaal 3 and Housefull 2

Ajay Devgn’s 2010 comedy release, Golmaal 3, concluded its Indian lifetime at 106 crore. In only 9 days, Dhamaal 4 has surpassed that mark with a considerable margin. It has also surpassed Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 2 (114 crore) and Housefull 3 (107.7 crore).

The action-adventure comedy is now also aiming to enter the top 100 Hindi grossers of all time at the Indian box office. It needs to cross Kaabil (126.58 crore) to secure a spot on the list. That milestone will likely be unlocked today.

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 9 Summary

India net: 116.99 crore

India gross: 138.04 crore

Check out the day-wise box office collection of Dhamaal 4 in India and worldwide here.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Box Office: Ajay Devgn Joins The League Of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan & 2 Others In Koimoi Star Ranking, Thanks To Dhamaal 4



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