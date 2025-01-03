The Hrithik Roshan starrer 2017 revenge drama Kaabil is still hailed as one of his career-best performances. The superstar played a blind man whose life turns upside down after his wife (Yami Gautam) commits suicide after being brutally raped by a gangster’s brother. The movie revolved around Hrithik’s character Rohan exacting revenge on the people responsible for his wife’s death. Let us revisit the impressive box office performance of the film.

Kaabil Box Office Revisit

The Hrithik Roshan starrer witnessed an impressive opening of around 10.43 crores. The film received an excellent word of mouth wherein fans were in awe of Hrithik’s performance and his chemistry with Yami Gautam. The film went on to cross its budget of 50 crores in the first weekend itself and minted 67.46 crores. The film only saw an upward graph post the same.

The film furthermore earned around 90.55 crores on its first week. The lifetime collection of Kaabil came to 126.85 crore. The movie thus emerged as a super hit which means it doubled the investment by 50%. The success story of the film mainly lied with the positive word of mouth and Hrithik Roshan’s terrific screen presence and fiery performance.

Kaabil was directed by Sanjay Gupta and was bankrolled by Rakesh Roshan. Apart from Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam, the film also starred brothers Rohit Roy and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles. They played the main antagonists in the same. The film also starred Narendra Jha and Suresh Menon in supporting roles. The music was composed by Rajesh Roshan and Salim-Suleiman. Hrithik furthermore received a Filmfare nomination in the Best Actor category for his performance in the film.

