Making $1 billion at the global box office is hard. But crossing the $2 billion mark? That’s rarified air, a benchmark reached by only a handful of films in cinematic history. And even within that elite club, not all members got there at the same speed.

While some hit the target within weeks of release, others took years, even decades. From pandemic-delayed sleepers to instant cultural explosions, the path to $2B has never looked the same twice. Here are all seven movies that have grossed over $2 billion, ranked by how fast they reached the milestone, from the speedsters to the slow-burning legends.

1. Avengers: Endgame (2019) – 11 Days

The fastest $2B movie in history, and by far

Director: Anthony & Joe Russo

Anthony & Joe Russo RT Score : 94%

: 94% Streaming on: Disney+

After the catastrophic ending of Infinity War, Earth’s mightiest heroes regroup for a desperate time heist to reverse the snap. The result? A cinematic event that united global audiences and paid off a decade of storytelling.

As per Business Insider, Endgame hit $2B in just 11 days, an unrivaled sprint driven by $1.22B in opening weekend and relentless repeat viewings. It went on to earn $2.79B, holding the top-grossing title briefly before Avatar reclaimed it via re-release. To date, it remains the only film to cross $1B in a single weekend.

2. Ne Zha 2 (2024) – 33 Days

Director: Yu Yang (aka Jiaozi)

Yu Yang (aka Jiaozi) RT Score : 96%

: 96% Streaming on: iQIYI (China), awaiting international rights

A sequel to the 2019 mythological smash, Ne Zha 2 picks up with the defiant god-child battling new celestial threats, embracing his destiny while questioning his role in the cosmos. Its blend of high fantasy and cultural depth resonated deeply with local audiences. Released in January 2025, Ne Zha 2 reached $2 billion in just 33 days, making it the fastest non-Hollywood film to do so. Nearly all earnings came from the Chinese market.

3. Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) – 37-42 Days

Director: James Cameron

James Cameron RT Score : 76%

: 76% Streaming on: Disney+

Avatar 2 was a visually stunning return to Pandora, worth the 13-year wait. Set more than a decade after the original, Jake Sully and Neytiri now protect their family from a returning human threat in the oceans of Pandora. The Way of Water expanded James Cameron’s world with dazzling new ecosystems and high-stakes warfare.

Despite opening post‑COVID and with a longer box‑office runway, Avatar: The Way of Water reached over $2 billion in about six weeks (roughly 40 days), eventually grossing $2.32 billion, making it the third-highest-grossing film of all time. Over 70% of its gross came from international markets, led by China and France.

4. Avatar (2009) – 47 Days

Director: James Cameron

James Cameron RT Score : 81%

: 81% Streaming on: Disney+

Avatar is more than a movie; it was a 3D revolution that became a global phenomenon. When disabled soldier Jake Sully enters the world of Pandora, he finds purpose among the Na’vi people, igniting an interplanetary conflict between nature and greed. Avatar was a technological and cultural juggernaut.

It took 47 days to hit $2B but kept soaring afterward—eventually becoming the highest-grossing film ever with $2.92B, aided by multiple re-releases. It was also the first film in history to pass the $2B mark.

5. Avengers: Infinity War (2018) – 48 Days

Directors: Anthony & Joe Russo

Anthony & Joe Russo RT Score : 85%

: 85% Streaming on: Disney+

Infinity War was the villain-led blockbuster that stunned audiences worldwide. As Thanos hunts down the Infinity Stones, Earth’s heroes split across galaxies to stop him. The film ends with the snap heard round the world, leaving millions of viewers in stunned silence. It reached $2B in 48 days, closing at $2.05B, making it the first superhero film to ever join the $2B club.

6. Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) – 53 Days

Director: J.J. Abrams

J.J. Abrams RT Score : 93%

: 93% Streaming on: Disney+

A legacy sequel that bridged generations. Three decades after Darth Vader’s fall, the galaxy is still at war. Rey, a scavenger, finds herself caught between the Resistance and the First Order, uncovering secrets that link her to the Jedi legacy.

The return of Star Wars under Disney sparked record-breaking attendance, pushing the film to $2B in 53 days. Its final worldwide haul: $ 2.07B. It also remains the highest-grossing film ever in the U.S., with $936M domestic.

7. Titanic (1997) – 5,233 Days

Director: James Cameron

James Cameron RT Score : 88%

: 88% Streaming on: Disney+ (via 20th Century Studios)

Aboard the ill-fated RMS Titanic, Jack and Rose’s forbidden romance unfolds against one of history’s greatest disasters. James Cameron’s epic combined romance, tragedy, and grandeur like few films before or after.

Though it initially crossed $1B in 1998, it didn’t reach $2B until 2012, during its 3D re-release—a full 5,233 days (over 14 years) later. As of today, Titanic has earned $2.26B globally. It was the highest-grossing film until Avatar dethroned it in 2010.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources.

