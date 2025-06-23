Ballerina has been lauded by critics and the audience, who also gave it good ratings, yet it is struggling to become a financial success at the box office. After three weekends, this John Wick spin-off has finally achieved a major milestone at the worldwide box office. It is out of the top 5 in the domestic box office chart. Keep scrolling for more.

The movie is struggling at the North American box office as well. It is at the 7th rank this weekend. It started with a modest collection, but after that, it got lost in the crowd of multiple trending movies. Releasing in the peak summer could have worked if fans had few options at the cinemas.

How much has Ballerina collected on its 3rd weekend at the domestic box office?

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, the Ana de Armas starrer Ballerina collected $4.53 million on its third weekend. It saw a decline of 53.5% from last weekend and lost 872 theaters in North America. The action thriller is running in 2,537 theaters across North America. After spending three weekends, the film has finally crossed the $50 million mark domestically. Its box office total in North America is $51.1 million.

Crosses the $100 million milestone worldwide!

Ana de Armas starrer John Wick spin-off witnessed a sharp drop of 57% at the overseas box office. It collected just $5.8 million on its third weekend at the international box office, taking the collection to $49.7 million overseas cume. It has collected this number from 81 foreign markets. Allied to its $51.1 million domestic cume, Ballerina crossed the $100 million milestone worldwide. The movie’s global total after its third weekend is $100.8 million.

More about the movie

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina was made on a reported budget of $90 million. It must earn around $200 million to $225 million to break even worldwide. However, it has only achieved the $100 million mark after three weekends; breaking even seems unlikely for the Ana de Armas-starrer action flick. It follows Ana de Armas as Eve Macarro, a young woman raised within the deadly traditions of the Ruska Roma assassin network. Set chronologically between John Wick: Chapter 3–Parabellum and Chapter 4, it was released on June 6.

Box Office Summary

North America – $51.1 million

International – $49.7 million

Worldwide – $100.8 million

